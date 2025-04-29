3 Players for Raiders to Target Following NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders did a strong job of addressing needs in the 2025 NFL Draft without reaching. However, it’s difficult to find Year 1 starters after the first couple of rounds.

The Raiders have immediate needs that they haven’t filled this offseason. It’s unclear who the team’s starting cornerbacks are going to be, and while they did draft three wide receivers, two of them might not be ready to play meaningful snaps this season.

Luckily, there are some interesting players available who could help fill those holes for Las Vegas, especially if they’re hoping to make a playoff push.

Jalen Ramsey

It’s been weeks since the Miami Dolphins let it be known that cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be traded. He made it through the draft without getting moved, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be playing elsewhere in 2025.

The Raiders are a team that Ramsey has been wanting to play for going back years. It’s unclear if he still feels that way, but considering Pete Carroll is very popular with players, he’d likely be happy to go to Las Vegas.

While Ramsey needs a new contract and could be expensive, the price to trade for him should be low. If he could be had for a third-round pick, the Raiders should strongly consider him.

He may not be the outside cornerback he once was, but he’s an elite option at slot cornerback. Slot cornerback might be the Raiders’ biggest need left, and filling that hole with Ramsey could do wonders for the defense.

Amari Cooper

The Raiders aren’t likely to find a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason unless they trade for one. However, they could fill out the depth behind Jakobi Meyers.

The team did draft wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round and Dont’e Thornton Jr. in the fourth. While both have bright futures, the Raiders might want to add some more experience.

A reunion with Amari Cooper could make some sense. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed him as one of the best available free agents.

“It’s worth noting that Cleveland saddled Cooper with dismal quarterback play before sending him to Buffalo, where he had to learn an entirely new playbook,” Knox wrote. “Two years ago, the 30-year-old caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

“While Cooper seemed a shade slower in 2024 than in 2023, he’s still a terrific route-runner with the size (6’1″, 211 lbs), strength and hands to serve as a quality No. 2 receiver or possession specialist on the perimeter. The five-time Pro Bowler has also been fairly durable throughout his NFL career.”

Asante Samuel Jr.

Ramsey could be a fit as a slot cornerback, but the Raiders still need help on the outside. Asante Samuel Jr. is one of the best cornerbacks still available.

“Samuel allowed an opposing passer rating of 87.4 in coverage last year and has allowed an opposing passer rating below 100 in all four of his NFL seasons,” Knox wrote. “He logged 35 pass deflections and six interceptions in his first three seasons.

“While most cornerback-needy teams should have some level of interest in Samuel after the draft, those willing to take a chance to add long-term secondary help would make the most sense. Samuel should be favored by teams in the rebuilding process that didn’t land a corner early over draft weekend.”

Samuel suffered a season-ended shoulder injury last year, but if he comes back healthy, he could be an impact player.