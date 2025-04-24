Last-Minute Trade Idea Has Raiders Fill Major Need With 7-Time Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders need to add another starting cornerback after cutting Jack Jones recently. It appears the team is committed to Jakorian Bennett as one of the starters, but it’s anybody’s guess who will be the other starter.

The team could draft a cornerback early, but they also have many other needs all over the roster. Plus, finding a starting cornerback in the draft won’t be easy unless it’s in the first round.

If the Raiders don’t think they can find a starter in the draft, there’s a proven veteran who’s available. The Miami Dolphins have made it known that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is available for a trade.

Even though he was once considered the best cornerback in the NFL, the asking price for him shouldn’t be too high, considering his age and contract. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that would have the Raiders send this year’s fourth and fifth-round picks to the Dolphins for Ramsey.

“Las Vegas would probably make more sense than Atlanta since the Raiders have the cap flexibility to absorb the rest of Ramsey’s three-year, $72.3 million contract,” Knox wrote.

“A pair of Day 3 selections is probably less than the Dolphins would prefer to get for Ramsey. However, it represents a fair package for a 30-year-old cornerback who clearly doesn’t have a role in Miami’s future.”

Does a Ramsey Trade Make Sense for Raiders?

Ramsey is a perfect fit for what Patrick Graham needs on defense. With Nate Hobbs off to Green Bay, the Raiders need a slot cornerback. The team also needs an outside cornerback.

At this stage of his career, Ramsey might be better in the slot, but he’s more than capable on the outside. Two Day 3 draft picks aren’t a steep price to pay for a player of Ramsey’s caliber.

The only issue is that Ramsey needs a new contract, and he’s going to be expensive. This is the type of trade a team that thinks they can contend for a Super Bowl makes.

The Raiders are likely a year away from being able to even think about the Super Bowl. Even then, it’s a deal the team should strongly consider.

Raiders Could Lean Toward CB in Draft

The Raiders need a cornerback at some point. They can’t go into the regular season with their current personnel. If Ramsey isn’t going to happen, the team will almost certainly address the position in the draft.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, cornerback is one of the positions the Raiders could favor over others in the draft.

“Where need could factor into the equation is if there are multiple players available whom the Raiders have graded the same at the top of their draft board,” Reed wrote. “For example, if they had a cornerback and defensive tackle graded the same but believe that the cornerback class isn’t as deep, they’d probably lean toward taking the cornerback.”

There likely isn’t a cornerback the Raiders can consider at No. 6, but it’s a position to watch in the second round.