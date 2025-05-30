Raiders Predicted to Swing Trade for $72 Million Star Before Start of Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have been pretty quiet this offseason when it comes to adding veteran players outside of the trade for quarterback Geno Smith. It seems like general manager John Spytek is trying to avoid getting bogged down by big contracts right now.

However, sometimes there are players who are worth the money that becomes available. One of the biggest concerns for the Raiders right now is at cornerback. The cornerback room is very young and inexperienced.

Outside of Jakorian Bennett, it’s unclear who will start on the outside and in the slot. That could lead Las Vegas to trading for a veteran who can play in both spots.

The Miami Dolphins haven’t been shy about their desire to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the Raiders are hoping to make a playoff run this season, Ramsey would be a perfect fit for their defense. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports is now predicting that the Dolphins will trade the cornerback to Las Vegas.

“Another high-profile Dolphins veteran whose age and salary could result in a summer split, Ramsey has reportedly been anticipating an exit for a while, despite just signing a $72 million extension last September,” Benjamin wrote. “He might soon get his wish of a clean slate, as Miami can save close to $10 million by trading the cornerback after June 1 as opposed to losing $8.5 million by dealing the former Los Angeles Rams star prior to June 1. All signs point to Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025.”

Bennett Back at Practice

Early last season, it looked like the Raiders may have an emerging star in Bennett. He looked very good in seven starts. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury cut his season short.

Bennett is one of the fastest players on the team and has shown some promising flashes. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also seems high on him, which should help his chances to keep a starting job despite the new coaching staff coming in.

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Bennett still isn’t 100% recovered from last year’s shoulder injury, but he’s back at practice and making progress.

“Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is still working his way back into form after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year,” Reed wrote. “He has largely been working with the second-team defense, but he could still compete for a starting role.”

Chip Kelly Praises Geno Smith

On the offensive side of the ball, the roster seems a bit more set. The most important position has been solved with Smith coming in and getting a contract extension.

Smith may not be the most popular quarterback among NFL fans, but he’s proven in recent years that he’s a very good starter. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly hasn’t coached Smith before, but he’s already been very impressed with what the quarterback is doing.

“Geno loves ball,” Kelly told reporters on Thursday. “I really lean on him because of his wealth of experience. He’s been through different coordinators in this league, and some really good ones. … I can pick his brain that way and then put together, ‘What’s the best thing for us going forward?’”