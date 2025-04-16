Trade Proposal Has Raiders Add $72 Million Star for Tre Tucker & Draft Pick

The 2025 NFL offseason continues to be interesting. Though there have already been many big moves in free agency and the trade market, there could be another notable name on the move.

The Miami Dolphins are shopping star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and are hoping to trade him soon. There was a time when Ramsey was considered the best cornerback in the NFL, but he’s 30 now. That said, he’s still a very good starting cornerback.

The Las Vegas Raiders recently released 2024 starter Jack Jones, so they have a big need at the position. They could choose to address the need in the draft, but Ramsey could appeal to them.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that sends Ramset to Las Vegas for a 2025 fourth-round pick and wide receiver Tre Tucker.

“In free agency, the Raiders took a flier on former Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, a 2021 first-rounder who missed 22 games between 2022 and 2023,” Moton wrote. “Las Vegas must upgrade its cornerback room in a division with three playoff-caliber teams. On the back end, Ramsey could complement the Raiders’ solid front line group in pass defense.

“With the recent trade buzz around wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins may be willing to acquire speedy wideout Tre Tucker and a fourth-round pick from the Raiders.”

Dolphins GM Explains Ramsey Trade Talk

The Dolphins haven’t made many big moves this offseason, but they’ve been linked to a couple of trades. It appears the team is trying to move on from some expensive veterans.

General manager Chris Grier explained why the Dolphins are exploring trading Ramsey.

“Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward,” Grier said, via ESPN. “I will say these decisions aren’t done quickly and they’re not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.

“We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey.”

Ramsey Has Eyed The Raiders Before

This isn’t the first time that Ramsey has been linked to a possible Raiders trade. He’s been eyeing the team for years.

“The team that I pushed for the most. I was like ‘Please get me here’ was at the time the Oakland Raiders,” Ramsey said on the “Behind The Cut” podcast back in 2022. “I dang near begged to go to the Raiders. I begged to go to the Raiders and they sent in an offer. It wasn’t the exact offer that Jacksonville wanted and the Rams came with the exact offer.”

He may not be the All-Pro level player he was in the past, but this could finally be the time the Raiders add the cornerback. At the very least, he would give the team an above-average starting cornerback for a year while they develop some younger players for the future.