Raiders Picked as Trade Spot for Former 17-TD Playmaker

Certainly, there is much to look forward to for the 2024 Raiders. The team already had one of the best defenses in the NFL by the end of last season, and with further development from young pieces like Malcolm Koonce, Divine Deablo, Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett, there was another step forward expected—even before the blockbuster signing of star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

But the offense? Well, that could be another story. The pass-catchers are immensely talented, both at wideout and at tight end. The quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew is uninspiring, though, and the team’s decision to do only minor rebuilding in the running backs room in the wake of Josh Jacobs’ shock departure could be costly.

The Raiders showed faith in Zamir White, who played well last year after Jacobs got hurt, and brought in veteran Alexander Mattison. Beyond them, veteran backup Ameer Abdullah and 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan Laube pretty much round out the depth chart.

It’s a group with potential—and question marks. But the Raiders could be wise in their approach to the running back position, which has lost significant value over recent years. They could easily scoop up a new running back as teams look to tighten their rosters over the course of the preseason.

At USA Today, they have one in mind, too: Saints runner Jamaal Williams.

Jamaal Williams Was a Poor Fit for Saints

Williams could well be the poster child for the modern running back, as most teams bank on them losing value once they turn 28. Williams led the NFL in touchdowns with 17 two years ago, signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints last March, turned 28 in April and stunk in the fall.

He logged 306 yards on 106 carries last year, for a career low of 2.9 yards per carry. The Saints could be very eager to move on from him, and the Raiders are tabbed a potential “fit” if New Orleans looks to make a deal.

“The New Orleans Saints are very unlikely to trade running back Alvin Kamara with so much riding on this season with coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Derek Carr. However, it’s very possible the team could consider freeing up a little cap space (almost $4 million) and adding a draft pick for Williams, who didn’t fit in with New Orleans last season quite like he did with the Detroit Lions in 2022 (1,066 yards, 17 touchdowns),” wrote USA Today’s Cory Woodroof.

“Only 29, Williams could help a contending team in the red zone while the Saints could give 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller a bigger role in the offense.”

Raiders Running Backs Rated No. 31

No running back, of course, is “only 29.” That’s when RBs typically are put out to pasture.

There’s surely room for a bruiser like Williams, though, in the Raiders backfield. The team could use depth because there’s no telling whether White has the durability to handle a 17-game schedule as the leading man. In two seasons, he has just 121 NFL carries.

Pro Football Focus certainly feels that the team needs an RB upgrade. PFF has the Raiders ranked No. 31 out of the league’s 32 teams in running-back unit rankings. The site noted:

“It felt like the Raiders were left high and dry after watching Josh Jacobs sign elsewhere. Their backfield state is now some combination of Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and rookie Dylan Laube.

“White earned a 70.6 PFF rushing grade last season, while Mattison recorded a 68.4 figure.”