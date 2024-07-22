Raiders Could Trade 6th-Round Pick for Former Pro Bowler

An eventful offseason in which the Raiders hired GM Tom Telesco, kept on coach Antonio Pierce, made a surprise draft pick by taking tight end Brock Bowers and grabbed one of the best available defensive free agents on the market—Christian Wilkins—has certainly breathed some life into an organization looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.

But there are still holes in the Raiders roster, ones that could prove costly as the season gets rolling. Most notable: the defensive backfield, where the Raiders figure to start Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett on the corners, along with Nate Hobbs. The group has potential on the front line, but is lacking in depth.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, in an article titled, “2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Training Camp,” sees the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Eagles corner James Bradberry, an eight-year veteran who earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2020.

James Bradberry Struggled in 2023

But things have not gone well for Bradberry lately. He allowed a 114.3 passer rating last season, well out of character for him—that number was 51.6 the previous season. The Eagles are in the process of moving him to safety, but they could simply wind up cutting Bradberry altogether.

The Raiders, then could get him for cheap. Knox speculates the asking price to be a conditional sixth-round pick. Here’s how he outlined a potential deal:

“Trading Bradberry could save $1.2 million in 2024 cap space. That’s not a large sum, but it’s $1.2 million more than the Eagles could get by releasing Bradberry outright. Given Philadelphia’s lack of leverage, a conditional 2025 Day 3 draft pick would probably secure Bradberry for the coming season.

“Bradberry would be worth that, as he’s an experienced starter with a team-friendly $1.2 million base salary for this season. …

“The Las Vegas Raiders may also be willing to take a low-risk flier on Bradberry. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham served as the New York Giants defensive coordinator during Bradberry’s 2020 Pro Bowl campaign in New York.”

Raiders Secondary Could Use Help

As for the Raiders’ secondary, it was something of a surprise that the team did not use its first-round pick on a new cornerback. Jones played well for the Raiders after he was abruptly released by the Patriots last season, but he was an off-field problem in New England, and there’s a chance those issues could resurface.

Bennett, meanwhile, struggled in his rookie year after the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He played 14 games, including four starts, and garnered a grade of just 42.7 at Pro Football Focus. That ranked 124th out of 127 cornerbacks in the NFL.

PFF ranked the Raiders secondary No. 17 in the league heading into training camp, writing, “The Raiders were better than expected in 2023, as they graded as the 11th-best unit and finished 16th in EPA allowed per pass. Cornerback Jack Jones (71.9 coverage grade) brings excitement to the field, and safety Tre’von Moehrig’s advanced grading was excellent in 2023.

“As usual, this group will have it difficult dealing with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, but they’re battle-tested enough to handle the high-flying AFC West.”