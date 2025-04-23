Trade Idea Has Raiders Land 1,000-Yard WR With Blistering Speed

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the wide receiver sweepstakes in the 2025 NFL Draft, but in an underwhelming class, the team may want to explore more veteran options. Jameson Williams finally emerged as an impact player for the Detroit Lions last season after an underwhelming start to his career due to suspension and injury.

The former first-round pick had 58 catches for 1,001 yards, and his game-breaking speed was on full display as he was the only wide receiver with over 50 catches to average over 17.0 yards per catch.

The Raiders have a deep threat in Tre Tucker, but he’s not on the same level as Williams. The former Alabama star has become an important part of the Lions’ offense, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported that there’s a belief that he could get traded.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports listed the Raiders as one of the best fits for Williams if he were to get traded.

“Las Vegas needs a receiver, so adding Williams would make a lot of sense for Pete Carroll’s team,” DeArdo wrote. “Williams would be another new weapon for a Raiders offense that traded for QB Geno Smith this offseason and is also expected to add Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Las Vegas has more work to do as far as building their offense, but adding Williams and Jeanty over the next week would certainly be a good start.”

What Would Williams Cost in a Trade?

Williams was one of the most highly touted wide receivers in college football in 2021 before a torn ACL hurt his draft stock. He still managed to be a top-15 draft pick, but he hasn’t necessarily lived up to his draft status.

He was productive last season, but he missed 11 games as a rookie. In his second year, he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s gambling rules. These are factors that could affect his trade value.

The Lions aren’t likely to get a first-round pick back for him. The best they might be able to do is a third-round pick.

That could be an appealing price for the Raiders. They’d get an explosive, young wide receiver with two more years under team control. A third-round pick isn’t too much of a risk if that’s the price.

Raiders Possibility for Tetairoa McMillan

The Raiders have a few big needs on their roster, but wide receiver is certainly high on the list. Jakobi Meyers is a good player, but he’s on an expiring contract and is better-suited as a No. 2 wide receiver.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, there may not be a wide receiver worth taking at No. 6. The only name that could make sense is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

While it seems unlikely that a team will take him in the top 10, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe is hearing that the Raiders may not have ruled out taking the big wide receiver.

“Finally, one team believed McMillan was a legitimate possibility,” Howe wrote. “Raiders run game coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll coached McMillan for a couple of seasons at Arizona.”