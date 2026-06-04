Former Raiders Defender & First-Round Pick Signs With Steelers

There was a lot of focus on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive needs heading into the offseason, but that overlooked the fact that they had one of the worst linebacker rooms in the NFL last season. They decided to completely overhaul the position and signed Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in free agency.

With those additions, Jamin Davis ended up being a roster casualty. The former first-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2021. He joined the Raiders last season, but had a hard time getting on the field.

He has sat in free agency since after the draft, but is finally getting another chance. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed the veteran linebacker.

Davis was a solid starter early in his career, but he hasn’t started a game since 2023. The Steelers are consistently one of the stronger defensive teams in the NFL, so it might be difficult for him to get on the field.

Raiders LB Coach Addresses Group

The Raiders hired Ronell Williams as the linebackers coach, who previously worked with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s going to have some strong pieces to work with. He’s very high on the team’s linebacker room now.

“When you have dominant linebackers, they multiply your defense,” Williams said, “free up the DBs [defensive backs], takes the blocks off the D-line, and they make plays. That’s when your defense is special.”

Dean and Walker will get most of the hype, but Williams also likes what he’s seen from Cody Lindenberg and Tommy Eichenberg.

“Cody has been phenomenal this offseason through his development, building his confidence and flashing and making plays,” Williams told reporters recently. “You can see his belief in himself start to take off. And Tommy has a hunger about him. … The intensity that he operates with on a day-to-day basis is kind of in the likes of Quay. … Very intense, everything is intentional.”

Rob Leonard Talks First Year in DC Role

The Raiders have more defensive talent than they did last season, but the big wild card is new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. He spent the previous three seasons as the team’s linebackers coach, and this will be his first time running the defense.

He’s still getting used to the new job, but is excited for the opportunity to prove his skills.

“Feeling like not having anywhere to go during individual has been different, and I feel like I should be bouncing around, but that’s just my personality. But I love it. Like, I love going with the DBs, I go with the D-line during special teams, just making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Leonard said.

“I love hearing the coaches coach, and if you hear something different, you’re like, ‘Okay, well, we got the safeties and linebackers on the same page on this,’ and just observing and jumping in when needed. A higher energy guy out there, as you can tell. I need to run routes, and I want the coaches coaching. So, I like to hear them. It makes me feel confident that we’re on the same page when we’re all talking the same.”