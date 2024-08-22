Raiders Cut Ties With Rookie Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing some roster tinkering before they have to cut the roster from 90 to 53 players on August 27. Wide receiver is going to be a position group that will be difficult to earn a spot for younger players as the top of the roster is mostly set.

The Raiders are favoring defensive depth as they waived rookie wide receiver Jeff Foreman to make room for linebacker DaShaun White, the team announced on August 21.

We have signed LB DaShaun White. In a corresponding move, we have waived/injured WR Jeff Foreman. pic.twitter.com/jxNDwlBVEf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 21, 2024

Foreman was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State following the draft. He’s a bit older for a rookie as he’s 24 years old and he’s banged up right now, which likely played a role in why the Raiders cut him now.

Foreman didn’t make a catch in either of the team’s preseason games so he’s been a longshot to make the roster. His best hope is to make the practice squad once final roster cuts are made.

Tre Tucker Leaving an Impression on Davante Adams

One of the key players to watch for the Raiders this season is second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker. He showed game-breaking speed during his rookie but struggled to hold onto the ball. He appears to have fixed those issues as he had three catches for 66 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the Raiders’ second preseason game.

Tucker has worked hard this offseason, which earned him some high praise from Davante Adams.

“To watch the evolution of him and know is mentality, his aim going out there, he’s a very driven young player,” Adams said of Tucker, per an August 19 column from Levi Edwards of Raiders.com. “He’s doing all the right things right now to put himself in position to keep getting better. I feel like I got a son on the team in the most brotherly way. … I love nothing more here but to help anybody, but especially that kid.”

Adams is a three-time First-Team All-Pro so Tucker has been taking advantage of any advice he can get from the star wide receiver.

“When you really get to know Tae and who he is, I guess you could [say] we think the same way,” Tucker said. “For me and him, we instantly clicked. I came in as a rookie and we valued the same things. When that happens, you normally become really close. … We just really hit it off. Last year we got closer as the year went, but this year we’ve gotten really close.”

Tre Tucker Excited to Show off Route Running Improvement

Tucker has a lot of speed but there’s more to playing wide receiver than being fast. He’s well aware of that and wants to show off the improvement he’s made as a route runner.

“That’s what I’m excited to show this year, the complete route tree,” Tucker said. “Running the routes very well, not just being a deep ball guy. Pretty soon everybody will want to play off or play deep, so then what can I do underneath?

“I’m very excited to show that and continue to work at it. Luckily I got big bro, No. 17, the ‘Route God,’ I would say. He’s put a lot of things in my toolbox and I’m just continuing to learn each and every day.”

If Tucker can become a great route runner, the sky’s the limit for how good he can be in the NFL.