Raiders’ $16 Million Starter Listed as Trade Candidate

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek has already done plenty of wheeling and dealing this offseason, but he might not be done yet. He’s proven, going back to last season, that he’s not afraid to swing trades.

The Raiders’ defensive backfield is getting a bit crowded. The team traded for Taron Johnson to play nickel cornerback and also drafted Treydan Stukes, who can play safety or in the slot.

Last season, Jeremy Chinn started 15 games for the Raiders at safety and slot cornerback. He’s a versatile defensive back who would bring value to any team. However, the Raiders may not have a need for a 28-year-old veteran in the secondary who is on an expiring deal. He could help a team that’s looking to compete in 2026.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes that Chinn is a trade candidate right now.

“Chinn enjoyed a resurgent season with the Raiders, but his future with the team might be in doubt,” Locker wrote. “The former second-round pick played to a 67.7 overall PFF grade in his first campaign in Las Vegas, his best since 2021. Chinn’s 69.5 PFF run-defense grade placed in the 67th percentile at the position, and he missed a modest 9.9% of his tackle attempts.

“The Raiders made a splash when they selected versatile Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes with the 38th overall pick. While Stukes may play all over the secondary, he figures to be more of a traditional safety considering the team also acquired slot corner Taron Johnson. As a result, organizations could call about Chinn with just one year left on his contract.”

Does Chinn Have Much Value?

Chinn is a solid veteran who has started 82 games in his career. His versatility also makes him an asset for any defense.

That said, he’s not a huge impact player. He has just three interceptions and six forced fumbles in his career. If the Raiders trade him, it’s hard to imagine they get anything better than a Day 3 pick. It could be more valuable to keep the veteran on the roster as the young players develop. Plus, the Raiders don’t know for sure if they’ll have one key defensive back anytime soon.

Raiders Don’t Need to Panic About Possible Johnson Holdout

Johnson hasn’t been to practice yet and has no more guaranteed money on his contract. It appears he won’t be willing to debut with the Raiders until he gets his contract fixed.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like he wants more money. He just wants some of his remaining contract to be guaranteed. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton doesn’t think there’s any reason to panic with the Johnson situation right now.

“Stukes has the skill set to be the Raiders’ lead nickelback for the long term, but he could bolster the team’s shallow safety group while Johnson mans the slot,” Moton wrote. “Even though the Raiders have a rookie to fill in for Johnson, they would have less flexibility without him because of needs at the nickelback and safety positions.

“In 2025, Johnson saw some decline in his coverage, allowing a 94.7 passer rating, though he’s still the most proven and arguably the best slot defender on the Raiders’ roster.”