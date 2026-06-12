Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Shares Big Injury Update on CB Jermod McCoy

The Las Vegas Raiders have switched things up this offseason as they hope to take the next step forward in their rebuild. That has resulted in a lot of new faces arriving in town, with the two most important arrivals being quarterback Fernando Mendoza and head coach Klint Kubiak.

Other intriguing players have found their way to town this offseason, one of whom is cornerback Jermod McCoy. Initially projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, McCoy fell all the way to the fourth round, where Las Vegas eventually ended up selecting him. All eyes are on McCoy as he attempts to prove his body can hold up in the NFL, and he recently received an encouraging injury update from Kubiak.

Klint Kubiak Sheds Light on Jermod McCoy’s Injury Status

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McCoy enjoyed a pair of strong collegiate seasons with the Oregon State Beavers and Tennessee Volunteers, but he ended up missing the entire 2025 campaign due to a torn ACL. The last time we saw McCoy on the field in 2024 with Tennessee, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, as he finished the year with 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

At this point in time, McCoy’s ACL is healed. The problem is that, as part of his recovery, he had to have a bone plug inserted to help repair a cartilage defect in his knee. That is what threw teams off of McCoy during the draft, as medical personnel across the league are concerned with how his knee will hold up moving forward.

Eventually, the Raiders decided it was worth taking a flier on McCoy, as they selected him with the first pick in the fourth round of the draft. If McCoy can stay healthy and play as he did in 2024, Las Vegas would potentially have the steal of the draft. Unsurprisingly, McCoy’s injury status is one of the top storylines of the summer, but Kubiak revealed that he is doing well and that he expects him to compete for a starting job during training camp.

“I expect him to practice. I expect him to be on the field,” Kubiak said of McCoy. “It’s gonna be a moving target with him, but we drafted him for a reason. We drafted him to play, so I expect him to compete in camp and get plenty of reps.”

Raiders Hoping Jermod McCoy Can Turn Into a Starter

There’s no doubt that there’s some risk attached to McCoy, but again, he has the potential to be one of the best picks of this draft, and even if he doesn’t pan out, the Raiders only used a fourth-round pick on him. Eric Stokes and Darien Porter are currently slated to be Las Vegas’ starting cornerbacks, but McCoy could conceivably carve out a role for himself right away.

The talent is there for McCoy; it’s just about staying on the field and finding his form from his college days. The Raiders are going to be understandably cautious with McCoy as he prepares for his first professional season, but Kubiak clearly has high expectations for him. Time will tell whether or not he can deliver the goods, but so far, it appears the rookie cornerback is trending in the right direction.