Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message on Raiders & Maxx Crosby

Coming off a Week 1 win, the Las Vegas Raiders face a tougher test in Week 2. They’re headed on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers, a team they’ve lost four straight games to.

The Chargers are going to be highly motivated after getting embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Jim Harbaugh’s first NFL coaching job came with the Raiders, so he may have a little extra juice heading into the game.

This is also both teams’ first division rivalry game of the season. The Raiders are technically on the road, but when they come to Los Angeles, it’s a home game for them.

That hasn’t helped them win at SoFi Stadium, as they’ve lost the last seven games they’ve played there. Beating the Chargers would be a big statement for the Raiders and prove that Week 1 wasn’t just a fluke against a bad team.

Harbaugh was impressed with how the Raiders looked against the Dolphins and isn’t underestimating what they can do.

“They had an outstanding start,” Harbaugh told reporters. “A lot of really good players playing really well. Really well coached. Coach Kubiak, he’s got them going. It’s a big challenge, a big test, a division game, Raider Week. It’s got it all.”

Harbaugh Praises Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby loves playing the Chargers. He’s had a lot of success playing against the team. He had a strong start to the season after an offseason filled with trade rumors and injury rehab.

He’s the type of defensive player who can wreck an offensive game plan. He’s a player that Harbaugh has gained a lot of respect for.

“He’s earned the respect that everybody in football has for him,” Harbaugh said. “Play style, the way he plays, the disruptive nature.”

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has faced Crosby before, but he’s hoping that he doesn’t bring his best play to Los Angeles.

“He is relentless and I enjoy the challenge, but it would be cool if he was tired and wanted to take a nap,” McDaniel told reporters.

Can Raiders Upset Chargers?

The Raiders haven’t had any success against the Chargers since Harbaugh came to Los Angeles. The Chargers have made the playoffs in back-to-back years and are still considered one of the better teams in the AFC despite the Week 1 loss.

Week 1 can get weird, so it’s possible the Chargers are much better than what they looked like on tape. That doesn’t mean the Raiders can’t beat them.

Las Vegas’ offense and defense both look really strong in Week 1. If Ashton Jeanty can have another 100-yard game and Crosby can get after Justin Herbert consistently, the Raiders will have a good chance to win.

Having tight end Brock Bowers back would also help quite a bit. He missed Week 1, but there’s some hope he could be ready for the Chargers. That would certainly help the Raiders score more points. It’ll be a tough matchup, but the Raiders can prove a lot of doubters wrong with a win over their hated rival.