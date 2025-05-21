Raiders Could Be Landing Spot for Ex-Chargers & Ravens RB

Heading into the offseason, running back was one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest needs. They filled that need by drafting Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s going to see a heavy workload throughout his career, but the Raiders may not want to work him too hard as a rookie. Raheem Mostert is on the roster, but Las Vegas may want to add another veteran.

J.K. Dobbins has been a very productive running back when healthy. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. The concern with him is that he’s rarely healthy.

Dobbins hasn’t played more than 13 games in a season since a rookie. The Raiders could be an appealing spot for him, as he wouldn’t be asked to carry a heavy workload. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the Raiders as a fit for Dobbins.

Would Dobbins Want to Go to Las Vegas?

While a smaller workload could be appealing to Dobbins, the Raiders may not be the perfect fit. Jeanty is going to carry the ball quite a bit as a rookie.

There won’t be many opportunities for Dobbins to make plays. Having a year to reset and not be a starter might be a good thing, but that may not be what he wants.

Dobbins is only 26, so he can afford to take a step back and look for a starter job next season.

Could Jeanty Have Historic Rookie Season?

Running back is a position that typically translates well from college to the NFL. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jeanty were a 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie. However, some believe that he could be in for a historic rookie season.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus made the case for why Jeanty could be in for an all-time season for a rookie running back.

“Still, it might be optimistic for Jeanty that recent top-12 picks at running back have fared solidly as rookies,” Locker wrote. “Saquon Barkley hit the ground running in 2018 with an 85.2 overall PFF grade and an 83.8 PFF rushing grade, while Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson both secured at least a 75.1 PFF rushing grade in 2023.

“Given how unbelievable Jeanty’s career at Boise State was, expectations will be sky high for what he can accomplish in his first NFL season in Las Vegas. Jeanty faces tough competition to unseat for the title of the league’s best back in his first year, but he should barrel toward recent (if not historic) rookie running back records with little in his path.”