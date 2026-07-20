Joe Burrow Has Strong Words for Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

There has been plenty of debate about how Fernando Mendoza stacks up with other recent No. 1 draft picks. The one recent No. 1 pick he’s likely most similar to is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the top pick in 2019.

Both players led historic National Champion-winning teams during their final years in college and won the Heisman Trophy. Similar to Burrow, the Las Vegas Raiders rookie doesn’t boast elite athletic traits, but has proven to be an effective quarterback and a leader.

Burrow hasn’t previously had much to say about Mendoza, but that recently changed. He had some high praise for the rookie quarterback.

“It was fun to see Indiana make a run like that, and obviously Fernando was a big part of that,” Burrow said, via Kalan Hooks. “The quarterback has the ball in his hands a lot, and even though it’s a team game, Fernando was a great player and a great leader for them. I’m very excited to see what he is going to do in the NFL.”

Mendoza May Not Start as Rookie

Over the years, most No. 1 picks start immediately as rookies. The investment and excitement are too great for teams to stay patient. The Raiders are hoping to go against the grain.

They would prefer to start Kirk Cousins in Week 1. If that happens, the Raiders would have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, per ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

“Well, you probably saw this one coming after the other Indiana picks,” Barnwell wrote. “Mendoza isn’t expected to start in Week 1 while he sits behind veteran Kirk Cousins, which opens up the door for him to appear as our first-round pick. If Mendoza does start, it will allow us to save the first-round pick and use a Raiders spot on Cousins, who would also be a viable starter at quarterback in our lineup. My suspicion is that Mendoza will be our opening day starter under center given how poised and reliable he was during an incredible 2025 season with the Hoosiers.”

Should Raiders Start Mendoza Immediately?

The Raiders aren’t winning the Super Bowl this year barring a miracle, so there’s nothing wrong with the idea of bringing Mendoza along slowly. The team had the worst offensive line in the NFL last season. The coaching staff might want to see how the group has improved before throwing Mendoza into the fire.

That said, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t start eventually. Unfortunately for Cousins, even if he’s good, it’ll be difficult for the Raiders to win a lot of games. There’s a new coaching staff in place and still some major holes on the roster. If the Raiders have a losing record halfway through the season, they may just start Mendoza to get him some experience.

Not making him start immediately could be a wise strategy, but if he gives them a better chance to win than Cousins, it’s going to be difficult to keep him off the field. Training camp should be very telling for the Raiders.