John Lynch Gets Real on Fights Between 49ers, Raiders Fans

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to the Bay Area for their first regular-season matchup against the San Francisco 49ers since leaving Oakland in 2020. The Niners came away with a 38-17 victory in Week 9 on Nov. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

However, the Raiders’ return also brought an ugly side of sports fandom into the spotlight, as multiple incidents of violence accompanied the rivalry between the two fan bases. The California Post highlighted one particularly disturbing brawl in its coverage, but that was far from the only incident reported.

During a Nov. 12 appearance on KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about seeing the fights between the two fan bases as he initially praised Raiders fans for showing out in the team’s return to the area.

“I usually go to 9:00 mass with my wife, and then I drive in,” Lynch said about how early he started seeing Raiders fans come in droves. “It’s usually pretty empty when I’m coming in. Right away, I got off the freeway, and man, it was packed. We weren’t moving, so I said, ‘Okay, this is different.’ The tailgate scene was a little different, and I was kind of pleased. I thought, ‘Man, this is going pretty well throughout the game.’

“I wasn’t seeing anything, and then the fourth quarter broke out. I guess you see videos afterward. It’s a shame, but that kind of goes with the territory. It’s a shame to see those things, but it was a good, hard-fought win for us. There was a lot of silver and black in the stadium, that’s for sure.”

Keion White on Fans Fighting During Week 9 Game

Meanwhile, 49ers’ Keion White stated that he believed he had seen fans fighting in the stands during the game. Whether that happened in the fourth quarter as Lynch stated, White didn’t elaborate any further other than there was a fight.

“I think we saw somebody fight in the stands,” White told reporters postgame. “So we were seeing people fight in the stands. For us, you can never let the game be bigger than what it is. It’s just the next opponent and now we move on to the next opponent, which is Dallas.”

Trent Williams on Atmosphere During 49ers-Raiders Game

The Raiders’ return to the Bay Area for their first regular-season matchup against the 49ers shouldn’t be remembered solely for the negative moments.

For many fans, particularly those who traveled from Oakland, the game was an opportunity to show their support and reconnect with the memories of the Silver and Black in the Bay Area. Their presence helped create an electric atmosphere, something Trent Williams also took notice of.

“Obviously, the fan engagement with this game is nuts,” Williams told reporters postgame. “It’s through the roof, so it obviously has something. There’s something brewing with that. Since they’ve been in Vegas so long, we don’t really feel it, but obviously, the fans haven’t forgotten, not one bit.

“I’ve never once experienced that loud of an eruption at our home game. I’m not saying it was overpowering by any means, but there were a lot more fans than normal, for sure.”