Jon Gruden Shares True Thoughts on Raiders’ QB Decision Before Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to go with veteran Kirk Cousins as their starting QB ahead of their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. As a result, the Silver and Black are allowing Fernando Mendoza to learn on the sidelines as he gets a grasp of playing in the NFL.

Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins played 302 pass snaps, leading to a PFF passing grade of 75.0. Moreover, the veteran threw for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Cousins also recorded nine big-time throws and five turnover-worthy plays.

Cousins will look to replicate this production with Las Vegas to ensure the team remains competitive, and all starts with the game against Miami on Sept. 13. During a Sept. 4 appearance on “Wake Up Barstool,” former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shared his thoughts on Cousins being named the starter.

“I think they premeditated this whole thing,” Gruden said. “They’ve got [head coach Klint Kubiak] there calling the plays as the head coach. Tom Brady’s walking around there. They have a pretty good idea what they want to do. They bring in Kirk Cousins.

“Cousins had some really good seasons playing for Kubiak in Minnesota, so I think he’s going to be the mentor. He’ll be the guy that shows Mendoza the routine of the NFL, how to prepare for these teams.”

Jon Gruden Would’ve Liked for Fernando Mendoza to Be QB1

Nonetheless, Gruden admits he would’ve liked to see Mendoza as QB1 and believes the best way for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is to learn on the field.

“I am kind of surprised,” Gruden added. “I was thinking Fernando would want to get all the reps. When you’re the scout team quarterback, it’s hard to get better. You can get so much better in the meeting room, but the best way to get better is on the field. But he did turn the ball over a couple of times.

“He took a bunch of sacks at California the year before he got to Indiana. So I think dealing with the hot pockets, handling the line of scrimmage, the recognition, the communication, probably going to take a little bit of time. But I do see around midseason; I think you’ll see Fernando at some point.”

Rich Gannon on Kirk Cousins Being Raiders Starting QB

Cousins gives the Raiders a solid stopgap as they look to stay competitive while Mendoza adjusts to playing quarterback and learns head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense. On Sept. 3, former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon shared his thoughts on the decision.

“What a luxury, really, for a first-year head coach in Klint Kubiak and an organization that’s had a lot of turnover and some struggles at that position to have a guy like Kirk Cousins,” Gannon said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I would describe him as an air traffic controller. There’s really not a part of the offense that he doesn’t have his hands on.

“He’s been around a lot of different coaches and systems of football… I think the fact that Klint Kubiak and Kirk were together in ’19 and ’20 in Minnesota, and of course, in ’21, Klint was calling the plays. So, three years together, they have some history. I think that’s important. They know each other well.”