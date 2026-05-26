Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been arrested, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“#Packers star RB Josh Jacobs has turned himself in to Hobart/Lawrence PD,” Rapoport posted on X.

Jacobs, who’s heading into his third season with the Green Bay Packers, is likely facing a possible suspension.

Former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Arrested, Denies Allegations

Josh Jacobs was booked into the Brown County Jail in Hobart, Wisconsin, for the following charges:

Battery – Domestic Abuse

Criminal Damage to Property – Domestic Abuse

Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation

Intimidation of a Victim

However, Jacobs is denying the allegations, according to his attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

A Packers spokesperson also commented on the situation, saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

This is an extremely serious situation that could have serious consequences for Jacobs and the Packers organization.

Jacobs was a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 while making the All-Pro First Team that year and the Pro Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Raiders Move on From Jacobs to Ashton Jeanty, Who’s Expected to Increase His Production in Year 2

It wasn’t quite what the Raiders had hoped for with Ashton Jeanty in his rookie season, primarily due to a lack of offensive line stability and coaching.

He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry which was tied for 44th in the NFL, and 26.7% of his attempts resulted in zero or fewer yards. Jeanty’s 639 yards after contact was also the most by any NFL player, not just running backs, in the past 20 seasons who didn’t have 1,000 rushing yards.

“It was a tough, tough season, but I think there were a lot of moments where I could have been better, pushed myself [and] my teammates more,” Jeanty said. “So, going in this year, just focused on getting way better.”

Now that the Raiders have brought in a new coaching staff and new pieces up front, first-year head coach Klint Kubiak wants to put the pressure on the former 2025 first-round pick.

“We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton,” Kubiak said. “…I don’t know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

Jeanty has actually been watching film on McCaffrey, along with Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker, to see how they were able to be successful under Kubiak’s wide zone scheme that he plans to implement in Las Vegas.

“We think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him,” Kubiak added.