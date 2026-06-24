The Minnesota Vikings are entering a pivotal era at quarterback, but there are legitimate questions about whether their current plan will produce the long-term stability needed to keep superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson satisfied.

Minnesota appears prepared to move forward with a QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray, but while both players offer intriguing upside, neither represents a guaranteed solution.

If Minnesota’s quarterback situation fails to deliver results, it could eventually create tension with Jefferson, who’s been yearning for an elite QB his whole career. And CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell believes the Las Vegas Raiders could be the likely landing spot for the two-time First Team All-Pro and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Raiders Land Intriguing Message Surrounding Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Podell wrote more on why the Raiders would be a prime landing spot for Jefferson if tensions rise in Minnesota.

“It’s hard to project how the NFL landscape will look years down the road, but the Raiders make plenty of sense for a multitude of reasons. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will need a true WR1 to complement All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, and Las Vegas has shown a willingness to trade for a superstar wide receiver at the back of the end their 20s: The Raiders traded a first-round draft choice and a second-round draft choice to the Green Bay Packers in 2022 in exchange for a 29-year-old Davante Adams. They’ll make a similar effort to go all in on their offensive core of Mendoza, Bowers and 2025 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty. ”

It’s appealing for the Raiders, having an opportunity to give a young franchise QB in Mendoza with a truly elite wideout. Adding Jefferson would also create more opportunities for Bowers and the rest of the Raiders’ offensive weapons.

The potential price of making a trade for Jefferson, according to Podell, would be a first- and third-round pick. In the near future, it could be something the Raiders seriously consider.

Is It Realistic for the Raiders?

For now, it’s a nice dream to have.

Jefferson would actually have to want out of Minnesota, and the Vikings would need to be willing to listen to trade offers. Another major factor is the fact that he’ll need a new contract, with Jefferson heading into the final year of his four-year, $140 million deal in 2028.

Despite those hurdles, the Raiders haven’t been afraid to make a blockbuster trade for an elite wideout (e.g., Davante Adams trade). If Mendoza develops into the franchise quarterback many expect him to be, the organization could view a Jefferson trade as the quickest path toward championship contention.

Ultimately, if Minnesota’s quarterback situation unravels and Jefferson decides his future lies elsewhere, the Raiders could be among the first teams to make a serious offer.