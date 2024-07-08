Raiders Urged to Add Former NFL Rushing Leader or 4-Time Pro Bowl RB

The Las Vegas Raiders lost one of the top running backs in the NFL this offseason when Josh Jacobs signed a four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. The team decided against making any flashy moves to replace him and appeared content with Zamir White taking on the lead-back role.

However, White only has 121 rushing attempts across his first two seasons so it’s largely unknown how he’ll do now that his role will be expanded. If the Raiders get cold feet about relying on a young running back, they could look to free agency to add some more experience. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that running back is a hole the Raiders must fill and floated Dalvin Cook and Kareem Hunt as options.

“Unfortunately, an early run at the position in free agency has left the market devoid of quality ball-carriers,” Knox wrote in a July 8 column. “Las Vegas could take a flier on Dalvin Cook, who was a Pro Bowler in 2022 but struggled to see the field last season.

“Kareem Hunt has lost some of his burst, but he’s still an effective short-yardage and goal-line back. The list of available backs also includes Matt Breida, Cam Akers and Latavius Murray.”

Hunt led the NFL in rushing in 2017 but hasn’t rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season since. Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler but is coming off a rough season with the New York Jets when he only rushed for 214 yards in 15 appearances.

Do Las Vegas Raiders Really Need RB Help?

Behind White, the Raiders have Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube and Brittain Brown. Mattison and Abdullah are veterans but neither has ever proven they could be a featured running back. They are both better in a backup role.

Laube is a rookie who projects to be more of a receiver out of the backfield while Brown has yet to get on the field in two seasons. The Raiders running back room has potential if White can take a step forward in 2024 but that remains to be seen.

In four starts to end the season, White rushed for 397 yards while averaging 4.72 yards per carry. If he can continue that pace, the Raiders would have no issues at running back but the sample size is too small for them to know for sure. The team needs to watch White closely in training camp. If he doesn’t appear up for the challenge, the Raiders will likely consider their options.

Kareem Hunt or Dalvin Cook?

There were times when Hunt and Cook looked to be among the best running backs in the NFL but neither had a great 2023 season, which is likely why they remain unsigned. What makes both of them appealing is that they’re both still relatively young at 28.

For the Raiders, Cook might be more appealing. He’s proven he can consistently be a featured running back and have success in the right system. Prior to joining the Jets, he rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

New York’s offense was bad all around after quarterback Aaron Rodgers got injured in Week 1 so perhaps in a more diverse offense, Cook can return to form. He’d likely be the Raiders’ best option if they decided to add another running back.