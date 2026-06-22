Trade Idea Has Raiders Land Productive WR for 5th-Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely in a rebuilding year, but if they’re feeling good about the team during training camp, they could try to make some moves for a playoff push. A top need is at wide receiver.

Tre Tucker is very promising, and Jalen Nailor is a solid player, but Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton are major question marks. It’ll be difficult for the Raiders to find a true No. 1 wide receiver without giving up a haul, but they could add another veteran piece who can make plays.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is on the trade block and would be a fit with the Raiders.

“The New England Patriots added their new No. 1 receiver when they acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles,” Knox wrote. “They also added Romeo Doubs in free agency, which leaves plenty of uncertainty around the future of Kayshon Boutte.”

Boutte hasn’t put up big numbers, but Knox thinks that he has a chance to keep getting better.

“The LSU product has topped 500 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, and at just 24 years old, he may not be close to reaching his NFL ceiling,” Knox added. “He averaged an impressive 16.7 yards per catch in 2025 while providing a quarterback rating of 133.2 when targeted.”

How Much Would Boutte Cost in a Trade?

Another appealing aspect of a possible Boutte trade is that he likely isn’t going to cost that much to get. Knox has him valued at a fifth-round pick. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots aren’t expecting to get too much value.

“Some veteran names could be moved over the next couple of days, and one to watch is Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who’s shown promise through three years, with 76 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns in 29 games over the past two years,” Breer wrote in April. “New England’s looking for a Day 3 pick for the 23-year-old, who is entering a contract year.

“He’s played most often as New England’s ‘X’ receiver. That’s the position A.J. Brown plays.”

Raiders Need an X Receiver

Boutte should be an appealing option for the Raiders, as he’s an X receiver. He’s not the best size for an X at 5-foot-11, but he can make big plays down the field.

Right now, the Raiders have a lot of Z receivers or slot receivers. Getting somebody who can play in that X spot would be good for the offense.

If the cost is only a fifth-round pick, it wouldn’t be a big risk. Plus, Boutte is only 24, so there’s still room to grow. The Raiders may also just be content to see what they have in their current players. There is plenty of youth in the wide receiver room.

It does make some sense for the Raiders to give their current young players a chance this year, and if they aren’t up to the task, then the team can invest heavily in wide receiver next offseason. They don’t need to fill every need in one offseason.