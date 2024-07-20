Ex-Raiders $11 Million RB Retires From NFL

A third member of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2021 playoff team has decided to retire from the NFL. Former running back Kenyan Drake announced his retirement on his Instagram account.

“Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone,” Drake wrote in the July 19 post. “I’ve loved the journey – the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it. I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person. Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me – wouldn’t change a thing.”

Since landing a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders in 2021, Drake has bounced around the NFL. Last season, he played for four teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

He’s had a hard time landing in a consistent spot since breaking his ankle with the Raiders in 2021. He first came into the NFL as a third-round pick out of Alabama and spent over three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Drake’s best season came in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals when he rushed for 955 yards.

Kenyan Drake Joins Darren Waller & Jalen Richard

Notably, Drake is not the first player from the Raiders’ 2021 playoff team to announce his retirement. Fellow running back Jalen Richard just announced his days ago while tight end Darren Waller made the announcement weeks ago.

Richard and Drake are just 30 while Waller is only 31. Richard has been out of the NFL for two seasons already so his retirement wasn’t a surprise. It’s difficult for running backs to continue to play into their 30s so Drake’s retirement also shouldn’t be a surprise.

Waller was flirting with retirement for a while but he still had a big contract with the New York Giants so his decision to step away is a bit more complex.

New Era for Las Vegas Raiders RBs

The Raiders running back room is completely different than it was in 2021. Not a single running back from that group is still on the roster after Josh Jacobs signed with the Packers this offseason.

Zamir White is set to be the lead back with Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah behind him. Rookie seventh-round pick Dylan Laube is also interesting. While this group has some potential, they don’t have the experience that the 2021 group had. Jacobs is a Pro Bowler who will not be easily replaced.

The Raiders can’t expect White to fully replace the production that Jacobs brought. He wasn’t as highly-touted out of college and likely won’t get as many carries. However, White has been working hard this offseason and is ready to take on the lead role. White may not have a long leash if he struggles. Mattison is an experienced backup who has started games. The team won’t be scared to give him more carries if White struggles. Mattison has a limited ceiling so Las Vegas would be thrilled if White could take a leap this year.