Raiders Receive Telling Message on Keon Coleman

The Las Vegas Raiders have done most of the heavy lifting when it comes to building the roster this offseason, but there’s still one glaring hole on the roster. Wide receiver was expected to be a position the team targeted early in the draft, but they didn’t take one until the sixth round.

There are worries that the Raiders haven’t done enough at wide receiver to set up Fernando Mendoza for success. It’s difficult to solve every need in one offseason, so the team could have plans to go after wide receivers next year, but they could also take a chance on a veteran.

The Buffalo Bills don’t seem keen on continuing their partnership with former second-round pick Keon Coleman. He’s shown flashes of palymaking ability, but he’s been a bit of a headache off the field. A fresh start might be best for both sides. Ben Solak of ESPN pitched a trade that sends Coleman and a 2028 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas for a 2028 fifth-round pick.

“The Raiders don’t have a big-framed receiver on their roster, which is one of the lone weaknesses of a skill position group that’s otherwise well constructed,” Solak wrote. “Coleman would join the depth chart behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, challenging second-year players Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. for snaps. Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza loved to throw back-shoulder balls to big-bodied receivers like Coleman during his time with the Hoosiers.”

Small Price to Pay

Coleman is the type of wide receiver the Raiders need. They don’t have a true X-receiver on the roster. At 6-foot-4, Coleman is perfect to fill that role.

He hasn’t been completely ineffective when he’s actually played. He has 67 catches for 960 yards over two seasons. A fifth-round pick isn’t a high price to play for a 23-year-old wide receiver who still has big-time potential.

New head coach Klint Kubiak is about as no-nonsense as they come, so he could be the kind of coach Coleman needs. If it didn’t work out, the Raiders didn’t give up much, but if he can live up to his draft status, he’d be a big steal for the team.

Bills GM Has Said They Don’t Plan to Trade Coleman

The Bills know that Coleman still has some potential, but they also could be over the headache. For now, general manager Brandon Beane doesn’t plan to trade him.

“We had some people connect with us in Indy, at least one team there, and a couple between there and the owners meetings. But we shut those down,” Beane said in April on WGR-550, via ESPN. “Our intention is for Keon to be here, and so I think the word was kind of out. So, no calls this weekend.

“We’ve hit the reset button with him, and hopefully the fan base and everyone’s behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026.”

This is a pivotal offseason for Coleman. If he’s late to practices or causes any drama, he’s likely going to be out. He’ll continue to be a player to watch.