Raiders Rookie Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Injury News

The Las Vegas Raiders were so close to finishing the preseason unscathed until rookie defensive end Keyron Crawford went down against the Houston Texans. He had to be carted off the field, which is never a good sign.

When the Raiders announced their final roster, Crawford was placed on the Injured Reserve and didn’t have a return designation. It was clear that he was out for the season.

Head coach Klint Kubiak came out and revealed that Crawford suffered an Achilles injury. That’s one of the toughest injuries a player can get, so it’s a big disappointment for the rookie.

He’s already undergone surgery and finally came out to send a message after the injury news.

“I dictate where this chapter goes it ain’t finished HERE!!!” Crawford wrote in a caption. “I’ll be back Stronger and Better.”

It’s good that he’s keeping his spirits up. The Raiders were really high on what Crawford could bring to the team, but now they’re going to have to wait to see how he plays during a regular season game. The only silver lining for him is that the injury is so early in the year that he’ll have a chance to be back at full strength before the start of next season.

Raiders Need Patrick Johnson to Step Up

One of the biggest surprises for the Raiders this offseason was Patrick Johnson. The 28-year-old veteran has been in the NFL since 2021 and has bounced around the league.

He spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but didn’t have his first sack until last season. He really hasn’t put up many stats, but he has looked really good for the Raiders in the preseason.

Johnson was able to land one of the last roster spots for Las Vegas, and general manager John Spytek has a lot of respect for the veteran.

“Credit to our pro department for setting up that workout and bringing in quality guys like him,” Spytek said of Johnson in a press conference. “We had followed Patrick for many years with his career in Philadelphia and respected the kind of player and teammate and special teams player he is. But every day he showed up and worked and he got better and better.”

Johnson Knows He Has to Keep Pushing

The tough thing for Johnson is that he’s still going to be an easy player to cut if the Raiders want to add someone else. He’s very aware that he has to keep grinding to hold onto his roster spot.

“It’s understanding that it’s every game you have to prove it,” Johnson told Raiders.com. “No matter how well I played the first two preseason games, knowing going into that third one I’m starting on every single special teams, that means they’re going to want to see something out of me.”

Outside of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders don’t have many proven pass rushers. There is a great opportunity for Johnson to make a name for himself this season. Sometimes it takes a player a little longer to start making an impact. Perhaps Johnson could be a breakout player this year.