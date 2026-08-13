Khalil Mack Gets Blunt About Raiders’ Failed Maxx Crosby Trade

This past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to trade Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. However, due to a failed physical, the trade wouldn’t become official, and Crosby would return to the Silver and Black.

Since the failed trade, Crosby appears to be 100 percent committed to the Raiders despite the team being in a rebuild. Nonetheless, there’s still speculation regarding the veteran pass rusher’s future in Las Vegas.

During an Aug. 12 interview on “Bussin With The Boys,” former Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack shared what he thought about the failed Crosby trade to Baltimore.

“Not really, nah, not really,” Mack said when asked whether he reached out to Crosby after the failed trade. “But just on the outside looking in, that was definitely one of those situations where I’m like, what the heck? And I wanted to hit up Jesse [Minter] to see what was going on, but it’s like, you can’t really talk to nobody.

“You start talking to a different coach [and] that’s when the PA gets after you. I’m like, dang, I wanna know what happened, really. But it’s unfortunate, but I’m pretty sure Maxx is happy to be back. I guess it worked out for whatever Baltimore wanted to do, but just on the outside looking in, it was definitely one of those weird, like, the weirdest situations I’ve ever seen. Why is this taking place?”

Insider on Maxx Crosby’s Future With the Raiders

With speculation regarding Crosby’s future ongoing, on the Aug. 10 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an outlook on the Raiders star’s future with the Silver and Black.

“I think the real question with Maxx Crosby and his future in Vegas comes down to what happens if this team doesn’t perform well,” Schefter said. “What if there’s a contender out there before the trade deadline that wants to beef up its pass rush? Could we see a team later this season, if the Raiders’ season is slipping away, make a run at Maxx Crosby? I could see that being a possibility in October. I see that.”

Last season, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense for the Raiders, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Maxx Crosby Issues Advice to Fernando Mendoza

Whether or not he stays long-term, Crosby probably knows that any future success for the Silver and Black will depend on the team’s development of Fernando Mendoza.

The edge rusher isn’t an offensive guru, but he does know what it takes to be a leader in the NFL. As a result, the veteran pass rusher is passing on words of wisdom to Mendoza, including being a leader now, even though he might be QB2 and is a rookie on the team.

“In this league, you need a great quarterback to win and compete,” Crosby said while speaking to the NFL Network on Aug. 3. “And Fernando is going to be that guy at some point, and I want to see him succeed. I want this organization to succeed. I’m a Raider to the core, and I want to win more than anything. So, it’s going to take all of us, not just myself. It’s everyone. It’s all three levels, you know what I mean?

“… I don’t want to just be the only guy talking all the time. It can’t just be me. It’s not basketball where Kobe [Bryant] grabbed the dudes and was like, ‘No, this is what we’re doing.’ There’s 15 dudes on the team. You got 90 guys on the roster right now and 40 coaches.”