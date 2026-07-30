Raiders Draw Scathing Response After Kirk Cousins Decision

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to name Kirk Cousins their starting QB right out of the gate with training camp underway. Moreover, it means the Silver and Black will have No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza learn on the sidelines and bring him along slowly.

Las Vegas likely doesn’t want to overwhelm Mendoza and throw the rookie QB into a situation he isn’t ready for. As a result, having a veteran like Cousins can give the Raiders the luxury of taking it slow with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Nonetheless, someone who doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Raiders’ decision is NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio.

“How many times have we had this specific stream of urine sprayed on us and simultaneously been told it was raining?” Florio said in a July 29 video from “PFT Live.” “How many times do you keep a first-round quarterback under wraps and force him to win the job, creating a scenario where he has to earn it?

“I feel like, at times, they’re serious about going with Kirk Cousins. So why did you use the first overall pick on Fernando Mendoza if you’re serious about going with Kirk Cousins?

“These aren’t the Chiefs of 2017, who had the luxury of a playoff team and could put Patrick Mahomes on ice. If you’ve got a team that needs to be turned around and you have a guy you think can come in and turn it around, why are we waiting? What are we waiting for?”

Fernando Mendoza Can Learn While Being the Starting QB

The Raiders might want to protect Mendoza and have him learn on the sidelines instead of on the field, which can lead to moments when the player could lose his confidence. Still, Florio notes that the only way the top pick can learn is by having him out on the field.

“What’s the point of waiting?” Florio added. “Get the guy out on the field. Get him to the point where the game slows down [and] to the point where he starts to understand what he’s doing [and] get him better this year so you can be a contender next year. That’s what confuses me about this plan.”

Last season for the Indiana Hoosiers, Mendoza played 724 total snaps, leading to an 87.9 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions, while recording 16 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays.

On the ground, Mendoza added 200 scramble yards and six rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, Mendoza’s on-field production led to a Hesiman Trophy and the Hoosiers winning the national title.

Chris Simms Undestands Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Decision

Nonetheless, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms played devil’s advocate and understood where Las Vegas is coming from in this decision to name Cousins the starter.

“I’m with you in the fact that I’m always for the player, the quarterback especially, playing,” Simms said. “Get them out there, get the reps. There’s nothing that can prepare you more than actual game reps, fans yelling, and people trying to actually rip your head off when you’re in the pocket trying to throw the football.

“You’re right about that. But they make the investment because it’s not about right now. It’s about the next 15 years and Kirk Cousins is a damn good quarterback. He’s had a hell of a career. Some of these offensive geniuses value him maybe more than people like you or me or fans of the game. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin O’Connell. They all value what he can do and how much offense he can take on, and how he processes all of that is important.”