Raiders Have Likely Already Made Major QB Decision: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have said they have a competition for the starting quarterback job, but it’s been clear that they are treating Kirk Cousins as the starter. He’s taken the vast majority of first-team reps in practice and has started in the two preseason games he has played in.

Many would like to see No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza start in Week 1. He’s an exciting young player and has much more upside than Cousins. However, he had some struggles in the preseason, so he may just not be ready quite yet.

The Raiders are in no rush to get Mendoza onto the field. He’s in his first year, and these early developmental years are crucial. With that in mind, it already seems like a foregone conclusion that Cousins will be the Week 1 starter. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, many around the NFL believe the Raiders have already made the decision to go with Cousins.

“People I’ve talked to inside the Raiders building and league-wide with other teams, expect Kirk Cousins to be named the starter eventually,” Fowler said on “NFL Live.”

Klint Kubiak Admits Tough Decisions Ahead

If Mendoza isn’t the starter, many in the media will take it as a sign that he’s been a disappointment for the Raiders. However, everything that has come out has suggested the team is happy with the rookie quarterback.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has spoken very highly of Mendoza this offseason.

“I just think he’s taking practice to the field,” Kubiak told reporters. “He’s led scoring drives. We would have loved to lead three touchdown scoring drives, so we’re not satisfied with field goals, and that’s an area that we need to improve at. But I see a guy that’s leading the offense.”

While Mendoza and Cousins are talking about the most, the Raiders also have Aidan O’Connell on the roster. He may have a chance to be the No. 2 quarterback if the team is really committed to bringing Mendoza along slowly.

“We have three guys that are ready to play,” Kubiak said. “It’s going to be some hard decisions on who’s (No.) 1, who’s (No.) 2, and that’s not a decision that we have to make today. But those are discussions that are ongoing.”

Cousins Talks Finding Edge in Practice

Cousins knew that he was going to have a hard time keeping the starting job when he signed with the Raiders. It was no secret they were going to select Mendoza with the top pick.

Despite that, he’s remained positive and has been trying to find the edge wherever he can.

“You’ve got to find your edge within those practices, or post practice, or in the way you relate to one another,” Cousins said. “So there’s ways you’ve got to find edges, but it’s not just showing up to practice and doing your job because everybody’s doing that.”

The Raiders could do much worse than starting the season with Cousins. He knows Kubiak’s offense well and is a proven leader. Mendoza will eventually be given the keys to the offense, but it looks like Cousins will get his chance first.