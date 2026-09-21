Kirk Cousins Has Strong Words After Raiders Beat Chargers in Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 2-0 start after a statement 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 20 at SoFi Stadium. Moreover, it was the Kirk Cousins show in this Week 2 win as the Chargers took away the Raiders’ running game.

Las Vegas only had 57 rushing yards, and the Chargers’ defense wanted Cousins to beat them in this game; the veteran QB answered the call. Cousins went 19-for-29 for 253 passing yards, three touchdown passes, one interception, and a passer rating of 113.1. He was also sacked twice.

After the win, Cousins spoke to CBS Sports’ AJ Ross and shared his thoughts on the game.

“It was a great NFL win; it wasn’t perfect, and it was hard-fought,” Cousins said after the win. “I thought the Chargers defense made it hard all game long. Our defense kept giving us the ball back. It was really a team win, and, man, it feels good to be 2-0.”

Kirk Cousins on Cody White’s Two-Touchdown Performance

Moreover, with the Raiders leaning on their passing game, it was a big game from Tre Tucker, who recorded five receptions on seven targets for 119 receiving yards and one touchdown. However, Tucker wasn’t the only go-to player Cousins found in this game.

Cody White was the other hero, turning two receptions into touchdowns. The Raiders QB praised the 27-year-old for his performance and ability to make plays when the offense targeted him.

“[White is] 2-for-2 on game balls, but that touchdown catch over here on third and long was just, it changed the game and he isn’t open,” Cousins added. “I just gave him a chance, and he made me right and he went to Michigan State like I did, and I had seen him do that at Michigan State.

“I didn’t get to play with him there, but watched him, and I knew he was a guy who could go get the ball and thought I’d give him a chance, and he made me right and so it’s good to see another Spartan make a play.”

Kirk Cousins on Raiders Defense Against Chargers

Moreover, the Raiders’ defense made life challenging for the Chargers’ offense. Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean led the way with 10 tackles each, with Dean also forcing a fumble. Dean and Walker weren’t the only ones with standout performances, as Hezekiah Masses had five tackles and two interceptions.

On the pass rush side, Malcolm Koonce led the way with 1.5 sacks, and cornerback Eric Stokes also had a sack, showing that this Raiders team can lean on other players to sack the quarterback outside of Maxx Crosby. Cousins credited the defense with playing a major part in the win over the Chargers.

“To win in this league, you really need great defense and we’ve had it the last two weeks,” Cousins said. “It’s made our jobs on offense much easier, and I’m just proud of the way our team has played, and it’s taken so many different people contributing to get these wins, and we’ve got to keep going.”