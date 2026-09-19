Kirk Cousins Put on Notice After Rough Raiders Debut

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t going to make any changes after a Week 1 win, but they have to be a bit concerned about the performance of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Despite throwing three touchdowns, the veteran was underwhelming.

He threw two interceptions and only completed one pass over 10 yards. The Raiders could really struggle to move the ball down the field with Cousins at quarterback.

He’s fine right now, as the team doesn’t seem eager to make a change, but if he’s holding them back, they may have to consider making a change. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report picked a player from each team with the most to prove and named Cousins for the Raiders.

“Quarterback Kirk Cousins was mostly good in his Las Vegas Raiders debut,” Knox wrote. “However, while he threw three touchdown passes and helped deliver the win, he also struggled to push the ball deep (5.3 yards per attempt) and tossed a pair of picks.

“While Cousins’ performance was enough against a Miami Dolphins team that might be the worst in the league, Cousins has to be better moving forward for a couple of reasons. For starters, the Raiders aren’t likely to win games against playoff-caliber opponents if their QB can’t threaten vertically and take better care of the football.”

Cousins ‘Placeholder’ for Mendoza

If this was last season, Cousins would’ve had a very long leash. Geno Smith was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, but the team never benched him.

This year, the Raiders have No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings. Many people are very eager to see the dynamic rookie hit the field. Knox believes that Cousins has to improve his play quickly if he’s going to hold onto the starting quarterback job.

“Secondly, Cousins is acting as a placeholder for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza,” Knox wrote.

“The Raiders won’t want to turn the page to Mendoza before the Indiana product is fully ready. Cousins has to prove that he’s still an above-average starter in order to keep the rookie on the bench.”

Jim Harbaugh Praises Cousins

Cousins is an older player, so it’s not a surprise that he’s lost some arm strength. For a large portion of his career, he was considered one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a fan of Cousins for a long time.

“He’s always somebody I’ve had the utmost respect for,” Harbaugh said of Cousins, via Raiders.com. “Nothing but respect for his game, his mental approach, his physical ability. Entire package. Toughness. All the ingredients, all the makeup of a great player.”

The Chargers defense will be a tougher test than the Dolphins. Safety Derwin James Jr. is one of the top defensive players in the NFL and can wreck a game. He also has respect for Cousins and knows he’ll be tough to fool.

“Kirk is a veteran. I mean, he’s seen every defense that you can throw at him. It’s kind of hard to trick a guy like that,” James said.