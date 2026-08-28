Kirk Cousins Gets Blunt on QB Situation After Raiders Loss to 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason is now over after falling 18-12 to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Moreover, in this contest, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak decided to give the first-team reps against the Niners.

Cousins took the field first as he went 8-for-11 on his pass attempts for 51 passing yards and a QB rating of 82.0. This showing was also an opportunity for Cousins to nail down the starting job, as Kubiak has yet to name a starter with Week 1 approaching.

After the loss to the 49ers, Cousins spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on whether he’s done enough to be the Raiders’ starter.

“I think it’s just up to coach,” Cousins told reporters. “You just do the best you can with the opportunities you’re given, lead as well as you can, compete, and you’re never a finished product. And so naming something one day, it can change the next day. So you just go about your business each day methodically and let the chips fall where they may.”

Kirk Cousins on Raiders’ QB Room Ahead of 2026 Season

Moreover, Cousins spoke about the relationship that he’ll have with Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O’Connell throughout the season as the three lean on each other with the season now underway in a few days against the Miami Dolphins.

“I think it’s just doing more of what we’ve been doing. We enjoy spending time together, have good football conversations,” Cousins added. “I think we’ll continue to have that, and I look forward to those times.

“A lot of times it’s Wednesday and Thursday and Friday post-practice when it’s just us in there and we’re able to kind of talk through things and we’ll have a lot of those meetings up ahead.”

Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins played 302 pass snaps, leading to a 76.0 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Cousins also recorded nine big-time throws and five turnover-worthy plays.

Kirk Cousins on What Fernando Mendoza Can Learn From Sitting

While Cousins didn’t mention Mendoza by name, the veteran QB spoke about what he learned from sitting on the sidelines as a rookie, as the No. 1 pick will likely be doing the same this season even though Kubiak has yet to name a starter.

“I think you learn so much about how this league operates, how the season operates, how defenses will play you in situational football, how you prepare for the game each week, how you recover from a game, what it takes to really own a game plan over the course of six days to really get it locked in,” Cousins said. “There’s a lot that, for me, was a big jump.

“I went from college to the pros and it took some time, but there are other guys like Robert Griffin III, who I backed up, who were ready to go and had a great rookie year [and] won Rookie of the Year. I’ve seen it a lot of different ways, and I think it’s all about the long game, winning the long game. That’s what I think we all want to do.”