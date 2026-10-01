Raiders & Kirk Cousins Ripped by Stephen A. Smith Amid Hot Start

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting to look like the real deal after a 3-0 start to the season. Though their three opponents have combined for one win, both the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints were popular picks to make the playoffs this season.

However, the Raiders still haven’t proven enough to some pundits. ESPN’s Kyle Brandt recently called out the media for not taking Las Vegas seriously. He directly put “First Take” on notice for not talking about the team at all. Well, Stephen A. Smith finally spoke about the team and has some choice words for the Raiders and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“Are we really sitting here on national television talking about a Kirk Cousins-led team being good, and we should be so flattered with what we’re seeing? With Kirk Cousins, you just wait for it,” Smith said on “First Take.” “Nine touchdowns in the first three games? Three touchdowns in each game. We really think that’s going to last?

“Did you see them last week before they forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter? Because that’s what it took for them to come through. And props to them for being able to do that. They were opportunistic. They made it happen. They ended up scoring the last 19 points. I got it, but are you really going to look at the Las Vegas Raiders and say because of what you’ve seen, they’re good?”

Raiders Can Prove Themselves in October

While the Raiders’ September schedule didn’t look like a cakewalk on paper, nobody can discount how tough their October is. They play the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, which are all considered Super Bowl contenders.

Smith may be more willing to talk about the Raiders if they come away with at least a couple of wins during the brutal October stretch.

“Call me at the end of October,” Smith said. “Who do they have in October? Don’t they have the Bills? Don’t they have the Chiefs? Don’t they have the Rams in October? Why don’t you call me before Thanksgiving and let’s have that discussion. You really going to sit up here, Kyle (Brandt), and talk like that about Kirk Cousins? The Kirk Cousins-led Las Vegas Raiders? That’s what we doing right now? Well, you go ahead and do that. … I’m not doing that. I’m not getting caught up in that one bit.”

Can Raiders Keep Up Hot Start?

The schedule is brutal for the Raiders in October. The Patriots may not be as tough as previously expected, but they were in the Super Bowl eight months ago, so they can’t be underestimated.

A win over the Chiefs in Week 4 would be a great way to start October. It’s highly unlikely the Raiders will be able to go 4-0 in October. The schedule is just too brutal. However, picking up at least two wins would be huge.

Coming out of October with a 5-2 record would put them on a great path towards the playoffs.