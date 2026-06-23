Insider Shares Details of Fernando Mendoza’s Chances of Starting Week 1 for Raiders

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders who are chomping at the bit to see Fernando Mendoza on the field may be disappointed.

The No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft may end up taking a backseat to Kirk Cousins, who is on pace to start when Raiders training camp opens next month, according to Sports Boom.

The Raiders, of course, selected the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and Indiana QB as the fourth straight quarterback picked first overall. Each of the previous three (Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Cam Ward) started Week 1 for his team in his rookie season.

Fernando Mendoza may Start the Season Behind Kirk Cousins

There are a lot of moving parts for the Raiders this season, especially under rookie head coach Klint Kubiak.

So even though hopes are high for Mendoza to eventually become one of the NFL’s elites, La Canfora spelled out why the Raiders may hold off putting him directly in the line of fire.

“Mendoza was a late bloomer in college who only produced at an elite level in his final season, meaning many of the concepts will still be new to him,” La Canfora wrote. “Sources close to SportsBoom have said the Raiders are still evaluating parts of their offensive line and believe he could benefit from watching Cousins operate the offense, particularly when it comes to the fundamentals of playing under center rather than primarily from the pistol or shotgun, as he continues to refine those skills in practice.”

Cousins is coming off a difficult two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, which La Canfora noted was caused by the veteran’s struggles at playing from a shotgun formation. But with Kubiak in the desert, Cousins could be in a position to succeed.

“Cousins has been one of the best in the league at under center, play-action passing, including selling the threat of the run with the fake,” La Canfora wrote. “The Raiders prioritized landing a stop-gap veteran starter who already has strong ties to new head coach Klint Kubiak’s system.

“Cousins was with him in Minnesota when Kubiak was the offensive coordinator, so not only can he help teach it to Mendoza, but Cousins can also operate it at a high level without needing all of the precious starting practice reps to do so.”

Tom Brady Supports Kirk Cousins Starting Week 1

Of course, the elephant in the room is the fact Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, is in the mix as far as decision-making goes in the Raiders facility.

But according to La Canfora, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is fully on board with Cousins getting the first share of first-team reps.

“’They love Kirk and what he brings to the mix,’ is how one person who knows how minority owner Tom Brady is thinking about this situation described it,” La Canfora reported.

Brady, of course, did not start until Week 3 of his second NFL season with the New England Patriots in 2001, while sitting behind then-franchise QB Drew Bledsoe. Brady believes Mendoza could benefit from a similar timeline.

“Brady is definitely personally invested in this draft pick succeeding where so many young quarterbacks have failed with the Raiders,” La Canfora wrote. “He believes, they said, that there is much Mendoza could gain by not necessarily having to take every rep starting Week 1.”