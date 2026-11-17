The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense finally broke their streak of allowing 30+ points a game in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, but it still wasn’t a great defensive performance. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a massive day, catching eight passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

While Smith-Njigba was responsible for much of the Seahawks’ passing game, Cooper Kupp did have a 34-yard catch for a touchdown. On the play, cornerback Eric Stokes was seen giving up on the route, which allowed Kupp to score the easy touchdown.

Stokes is the Raiders’ No. 1 cornerback, so they expect a lot more from him. He was held out for a couple of plays after the Kupp score, and head coach Klint Kubiak admitted that the team won’t accept players not finishing plays.

“You know, when you have big play, and you’re not finishing the down, then yes,” Kubiak told reporters on Monday. “However, No. 5’s been one of our key players this year. He covers the best receivers every week. He gives great effort, but there’s a couple plays there that he did not. But that doesn’t mean that he’s not a player that we’re gonna count on moving forward.”

Taron Johnson Wants Plays Back

The Raiders’ defense forced two turnovers and only allowed 21 points, which is a pretty good feat for them. However, it still wasn’t good enough to win.

The defense can’t expect the offense to put up big numbers every week. Had Kupp not been left open for that touchdown pass, perhaps the Raiders would have had a better chance of winning the game.

Starting slot cornerback Taron Johnson wasn’t thrilled with how the defense played and was disappointed that winning the turnover battle wasn’t enough to win.

“It’s tough,” Johnson said after the game. “But there’s plenty of times where we didn’t do what we were supposed to do on defense and the offense did. … We got to play together as a team. There’s still plays as a defense we want back.”

Nakobe Dean Praises Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and the Raiders learned that the hard way. There were times the defense did have strong coverage on the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, but they allowed Drew Lock too much time to scramble around.

Smith-Njigba is too good to allow to run around and improvise. Even the best cornerbacks are going to have a hard time sticking to him. Linebacker Nakobe Dean acknowledges as much.

“He’s a dynamic player, got to give him all his props,” Dean said of Smith-Njigba. “He’s a great player. … They were able to extend plays like that and the back end had to cover forever. It’s tough.”

The Raiders won’t be facing a wide receiver at the level of Smith-Njigba the rest of the season, so they shouldn’t have this problem every week, but they need to be generating more of a pass rush. Even an average wide receiver will eventually get open if they have all day to run around.