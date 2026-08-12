Klint Kubiak Gets Strong Words From Raiders Veteran

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Klint Kubiak this offseason to be the head coach, it was considered one of the top hires of the cycle. Though he hasn’t been a head coach before, the offense that he called for the Seattle Seahawks just won the Super Bowl.

The last two Raiders head coaches came from defensive backgrounds, so it made sense to go with an offensive guy this time around. Kubiak decided that he wanted to work with Kirk Cousins again after the two previously worked together on the Minnesota Vikings. Now that Cousins has seen Kubiak in the head coaching role, he gave some unique insight into the coach and praised his approach.

“He’s had a real clear process as to what he wants our team to look like, to play like,” Cousins said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s a no-nonsense guy. I sent him a message after OTAs, and I objectively felt this was the most urgent and most productive offseason program I’ve been around.

“And I think it really was that because of Klint. I felt he just came in every day with an urgency, with an organization, with an intentionality to what he wanted to get done, and I felt that the staff and the team followed that. I think that bodes well for us and for the future.”

Cousins Having to Bring Personality

Over the years, the franchise has hired coaches with larger-than-life personalities like Jon Gruden, Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll.

However, none of those three coaches could lead the team to the playoffs. Kubiak is not going to be as good in front of a mic as those aforementioned coaches. This has led Cousins to try to help fill the gap.

“At times, I try to bring personality to offset,” Cousins said of Kubiak’s personality. “And he jokes about it. He said, ‘I’m a little dull, and that’s the way God made me.'”

Cousins Praises Kubiak’s Character

Kubiak has worked for several teams throughout his career, and everybody speaks very highly of him. His personality may not be the most charming, but those who have worked with him know that his heart is always in the right place.

Cousins is one of the few players on the Raiders roster who has intimate experiences with Kubiak. He shared some of the things that he’s told teammates who are still trying to get a read on the coach.

“It’s funny cause I’m new, so I’m trying to learn the organization from teammates, but they don’t know Klint, and I do. … One of the things I’ve said is, ‘Guys, you’ve gotta understand, he’s a really high-caliber person. He’s never gonna want to do anything that would screw you over or lie to you or be difficult. Like, he wants to do things the right way. He cares deeply about you. He’s not gonna be warm and fuzzy or this big personality, but he knows ball, and he knows what it takes to win,'” Cousins said.