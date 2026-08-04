“Everyone In The Building” Raiders Veterans React To Changes Under Klint Kubiak

Veteran Las Vegas Raiders players believed that Pete Carroll, an esteemed coach with a championship pedigree, would be the key to victory. People overlooked the hiring of Chip Kelly, a coach with very little NFL success and a demeanor that would aggravate Mr. Rogers. Yet, the hope was quickly extinguished.

This hope was quickly extinguished after a stunning win over the eventual AFC-champion New England Patriots. However, the team won just two of the next 15 games and found themselves at square one. Can Kubiak be the upgrade that many believe he is?

HC Klint Kubiak on the #Raiders‘ roster: “We have a professional group of players. They care about getting better. We don’t have any turds. We got guys that want to be here, that want to win, want to change this place. So, I’m really happy with that.” (via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/M1NjWqTBJI — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) August 3, 2026

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The Carousel of Failure

Las Vegas’ last three coaches (Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, and Pete Carroll) combined for a 15-36 record. The word “terrible” feels like an understatement. In fact, those teams showed very little fight, constantly embarrassed and humiliated. Subsequently, the post-game quote felt like players just looking to move on to the next day, uninspired, bordering on absolute hopelessness.

Every aspect of team management, from coaches to the general manager, could not pull things together in a style and fashion conducive to winning. For his part, owner Mark Davis decided to deviate from the playbook established by his legendary father. Instead of meddling, Davis took the approach of letting the football minds handle football matters. Unfortunately, he hired football minds who appeared out of their depth.

“We want the quarterback that elevates the other 10 around him,” part of #Raiders HC Klint Kubiak answer on when he’ll know Fernando Mendoza is ready to play. Much more of our conversation with Kubiak👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/hIAt8KGzq3 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 3, 2026

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A Different Mindset

Many of the Raiders players are new to the team. Some, like Tre Tucker, have played in the desert for a couple of years. Tucker enters his fourth season in silver and black, and he sees this incarnation of the team differently than its predecessors.

“1,000%. 1,000%. That’s everyone in the building, from strength staff to nutrition to athletic training, on the second floor and third floor. Everybody has 100% buy-in. And that’s what you want, and that’s going to help us win games. This whole building is one. Everybody operates as one. And this season is the first year that I felt that it’s completely like that. And I commend all those who have contributed to its success.”

A complete buy-in after four seasons makes one think about what the previous regimes featured before. Imagine how toxic the McDaniels and, ultimately, the Pierce tenures were if no one believed in the franchise. Kubiak hasn’t officially coached a game. Yet hearing a longer-tenured veteran speak out is a great sign.

.@Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza’s development 📈 pic.twitter.com/sCG1yInSDk — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 2, 2026

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Pride and Poise

Although the subheading title alludes to a mantra the Raiders used for over half a century, it hasn’t always lived up to the standard. The team, in the estimation of veteran safety Jeremy Chinn, trends in the right direction.

“Yeah, it does [feel like a different organization]. We watched some clips from practice yesterday in the team meeting, and it’s like, ‘Wow.’ Almost like, not embarrassing in a way, but we’re so much better now when looking at certain things from last year.”

Kubiak walks into the locker room with a clean slate, a Super Bowl ring, and a need to prove himself. The Raiders need stability and success to pull themselves out of the abyss of losing.