Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Provides Major Maxx Crosby Injury Update

Late last season, the Las Vegas Raiders shut down Maxx Crosby due to a left knee meniscus tear he had been playing through. Crosby would have offseason surgery to address the issue.

Moreover, the injury became a talking point again after Crosby failed a physical, which led to the trade with the Baltimore Ravens falling through, as Crosby remains with the Silver and Black to start the 2026 NFL season.

With OTAs underway for Las Vegas with mandatory minicamp on the horizon beginning on June 9, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak shared an update on Crosby and where the veteran edge rusher is in his recovery process.

“That’s the goal [to have Crosby ready for training camp],” Kubiak told reporters on May 20. “He’s still the first one in the building every day, working. He’s a leader on our team, and when he’s out there, you feel his presence. Yes, we’re counting on him being there for training camp, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Maxx was ahead of schedule.”

Last season, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the Raiders star recorded 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, and 12 hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Crosby registered 46 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

Maxx Crosby Continues to Lead Raiders by Example

Furthermore, Kubiak notes that he’s not asking Crosby to be out there with the team as he works his way back from his injury. The Raiders’ edge rusher likely understands that this is a rebuild and needs to lead by example to set the standard for the rookies and young players.

“He’s going to be there as much as possible, and he knows we’re counting on him to be a leader,” Kubiak added. “He’s showing his face, but he’s also very engaged in the meetings and he’s one of those guys you’ve got to say ‘whoa’ to. You’ve got to pull him back. He might jump in there during team periods if you’re not watching. He’s that competitive. Really fired up to get to coach him.”

Treydan Stukes Shares True Thoughts on Klint Kubiak

Speaking of Kubiak, the Silver and Black welcomed second-round pick Treydan Stukes to the Raiders’ facility shortly after selecting him in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has already spent the past couple of weeks with the team.

Moreover, Stukes shared the culture that Kubiak wants to have for the Raiders as he enters Year 1 as the team’s head coach.

“[Kubiak is] smart, detail-oriented, processor-oriented, and putting together a good squad,” Stukes said during an appearance on the May 18 edition of the “Just Win Podcast.” “He’s not trying to wait around; they are trying to do it right. He’s been super good to the rookies.

“It’s been good to have him as a resource and to have him be the leader of this organization. You can just tell what he’s about, his business, and they are going to get after it while he is the head of the snake.”

The Raiders players have to earn their shield on their helmets, so Kubiak is setting a standard that he wants everyone on the roster to meet as he looks to turn the situation in Las Vegas around.