Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Sends Clear Message on Rob Leonard

Having a first-time head coach who is also going to be calling offensive plays and pairing him with a first-time defensive coordinator is risky. That’s exactly what the Las Vegas Raiders are going to be doing with Klint Kubiak and Rob Leonard.

Kubiak was an offensive coordinator who was hired in large part due to his ability to scheme an offense. He was hired late in the game, so many of the top veteran defensive coordinator candidates were off the market. Instead of settling for an underwhelming retread, Kubiak decided to take a big swing by promoting Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard to the coordinator job.

Leonard has been coaching at the NFL level for over a decade and has been a candidate for defensive coordinator jobs in the past, but didn’t get a chance until now. With Kubiak focused on the offense, Kubiak is allowing Leonard to take control of the defense, and he’s impressed so far.

“We’re teaming up on these installs, but Rob’s running the show,” Kubiak told reporters recently. “He’s done a great job. He’s got a lot of talented assistants with (defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator) Joe Woods, and there’s some veteran coaches on there that are doing a great job. We’re going to put Coach Robbie in positions to call periods here at OTAs and in training camp so that he’s ready to go come the season.”

The Raiders have gone with a more experienced defensive coordinator had Kubiak gotten hired earlier, but that doesn’t mean Leonard was the wrong choice. Kubiak is confident that Leonard will be exactly what he needs.

“We hired these assistants for a reason, so I got to trust them to do their jobs,” Kubiak said. “Robbie Leonard and (special teams coordinator) Joe DeCamillis, (they’re) two phenomenal coaches that I’m really happy to have leading their units.”

Eric Stokes Praises Leonard

Leonard has been in the Raiders’ building since 2023, so he knows the players well. He was focused on the defensive line before, but now he’s in charge of the whole defense.

Cornerback Eric Stokes likely didn’t work much with Leonard last season, but he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the young coach.

“It’s been different to where it’s his first time being a DC, but he’s handling everything good,” Stokes said. “Just the day-to-day, every little thing, the leaders and all this stuff to where he’s pushing everybody just to be great, and that’s the one thing that I love about Robbie. He will push you, motivate you, and do everything to be better.”

Kubiak Admits That He’s Mostly Focused on Offense

Kubiak has only had to focus on offense since he got into coaching in 2010. This is the first time he’ll really need to keep tabs on the defense.

That said, Kubiak admitted that he got the head coaching job because of what he can do on the offensive side of the ball. He’s going to give time to the whole team, but the offense is his baby.

“I know the Raiders brought me here for a reason as well, to coach offense,” Kubiak said. “So, I’m going to be spending a lot of time with the offense and kind of make sure I get that right, all the while being with the whole team.”