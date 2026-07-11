Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Gets Strong Statement From Marcus Allen

The Las Vegas Raiders are ushering in a new era with head coach Klint Kubiak, who is coming off winning Super Bowl LX as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. Now, Kubiak will be looking to bring that success to the Silver and Black.

Since 2021, the Raiders have gone through several head coaches: Jon Gruden, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, and Pete Carroll. Las Vegas is probably hoping that Kubiak can bring stability to the team after failing to find the right head coach.

As training camp approaches, Kubiak continues to lay the foundation for what many hope will be a long tenure as the Raiders’ head coach. Former Raiders running back Marcus Allen spoke about what he’s seeing from the first-year coach.

“I think the first thing is stability,” Allen said during a July 10 appearance on NFL Network. “That’s what’s really important. We’d like to get off to a great start, and I think we did that in the draft. At this point, it’s just about building momentum. I think he’s the perfect guy for the job.

“He relates well, sets clear expectations, and wants everybody to buy in. He wants everybody to be committed. As much as I hate to say it, success would be having a coach there for more than one or two years. I think Klint is going to do an outstanding job.”

Raiders Have Set Up Klint Kubiak for Success With Offseason Moves

Moreover, Allen believes the Raiders have made an effort to set Kubiak up for success with the moves they made this offseason via free agency and the draft.

“I think, via the draft and free agency, we’re going to start bringing in some really good pieces and really make this a great team, not just one or two individuals, but a great team,“ Allen added. “It’s going to take a little time, but I think the Raiders are headed in the right direction.”

There are still question marks at some positions, but this is Year 1 of a long-term rebuild, and the Silver and Black are hopeful that the moves can lead to success this upcoming season. Maybe the playoffs might be too much of a stretch, but the Raiders should at least be competitive under Kubiak.

Tim Brown Weighs In on New-Look Team for 2026 Season

Allen isn’t the only Raiders legend who recently shared his thoughts on the team as the new season nears. On the June 24 edition of “The Jim Rome Show,“ former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown shared his honest thoughts on the team’s offseason with training camp and the preseason on the horizon.

“I think they have a really good chance,“ Brown said. “I think they had the best offseason; I told the GM there, I said, ‘Man, this is the best offseason since y’all drafted me back in the day.‘ Really, I thought some of the guys they brought in, the defensive linemen and the offensive linemen, were solid pieces that will help this football team win games in critical situations.”

It will be interesting to see how this season unfolds, but the most important aspect of the campaign will be setting the culture for years to come under Kubiak as he looks to turn the Raiders into a playoff contender.