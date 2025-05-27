Raiders Told to Give Extension to Important Veteran on Expiring Contract

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek has been apprehensive to give returning players contract extensions. Prior to the draft, defensive end Maxx Crosby is the only player who got one.

Now that he has a better feel for the team, he could be more open to locking some veterans. He recently gave All-Pro punter AJ Cole a four-year extension, and he shouldn’t stop there. Kolton Miller has been the Raiders’ starting left tackle for the last seven years, but he’s on an expiring deal in 2025.

He’s not going to be cheap, but it’s hard to find a franchise left tackle. A big reason for Pete Carroll’s struggles in his later years with the Seattle Seahawks was due to poor offensive line play. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes the Raiders need to lock down Miller with an extension this offseason.

“Miller is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million extension he signed with Las Vegas back in 2021,” Sullivan wrote. “Despite a desire for a new deal, the 29-year-old was present for OTAs, which could be a sign that things are progressing nicely. Given the nature of his position, Miller is likely seeking a big contract, especially after a 2024 season where he was the 14th highest-graded tackle in the NFL.”

Miller Has Been at Practice

When Miller missed a voluntary minicamp earlier in the offseason, it looked like he could hold out until he got a new deal. However, he decided to participate in OTAs.

Perhaps that’s just a show of good faith to the Raiders. It’s a new regime, so he still has to prove that he’ll be a good fit with them.

That said, just because he was at OTAs doesn’t mean he’ll be a full participant all offseason. He’s been a good soldier now, but if the Raiders get to training camp and he doesn’t have a new contract, he may consider holding out. Miller likely isn’t expecting the $27 million a year that Trent Williams makes, but he’s definitely going to want to make at least $20 million a season.

If the Raiders can get him on a three-year, $60 million extension, that would be a big win for them.

Other Raiders Vets Who Need New Contracts

Miller is the most obvious player who needs a new contract, but he’s not the only one. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had over 1,000 receiving yards last season without dropping a single pass. He may not be an elite No. 1 wide receiver, but he could be an elite No. 2. If he has another big season, his price is only going to go up.

The Raiders would be wise to extend him now. Not only is he a good pass catcher, but he also does well as a blocker. His background as a quarterback in the past makes him a versatile option that Chip Kelly can get creative with.

Though he’s coming off a down year, the Raiders may want to extend kicker Daniel Carlson. It’s not overly important to extend him right now, but he’s proven to be one of the better kickers in the NFL, and the team may just want to lock him down so they have him and Cole tied together for the foreseeable future.