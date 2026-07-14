Trade Idea Has Raiders Land Bengals Second-Round Pick Who Fills Huge Needs

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is looking much better on paper. The secondary and linebacker corps have both gotten major upgrades this offseason.

The biggest question mark is the defensive line, especially in the interior. The Raiders are solid on the edge with Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce, but defensive tackle is a bit more concerning.

The Raiders don’t have an obvious candidate to play nose tackle on the defense, which is a problem considering the team will play in a base 3-4 defense. However, they could still swing a trade. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report pitched an idea that would send Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. to the Raiders for a late 2027 pick.

“In a transition to an odd-man front, the Raiders entered the offseason with a need at nose tackle. Yet they didn’t invest premium draft capital or sign a premier free agent to fill the position. At 32, Adam Butler is the front-runner for that role,” Moton wrote. “The Raiders can add a young interior defender to develop as a future starting nose tackle. They should make a call for Jenkins, who may be buried on the Cincinnati Bengals depth chart after the team signed Jonathan Allen and acquired Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants.

“In his 2024 rookie campaign, Jenkins showed some flashes, recording 31 tackles (three for loss) and three sacks. Still only 24, the third-year pro has room for growth if he sees the field in a decent role.”

This Trade Makes a Lot of Sense for Raiders

Jenkins was a second-round pick of the Bengals just two years ago. He has shown some flashes, but not enough for the Bengals to avoid making big moves to upgrade their defensive tackle room.

He could thrive as a third defensive tackle behind two very good veterans, but he’d likely prefer to get more snaps. At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, he’d be a good candidate to play nose tackle for the Raiders.

Jenkins likely isn’t going to bring much of a pass rush, but he does have 4.5 sacks in two seasons. However, the Raiders would mainly need him to be a run stuffer, which is a role he could still thrive in. For a late-round pick, he’d certainly be worth taking a risk on.

Tonka Hemingway Could Have Big Role in 2026

The Raiders’ decision to not go after a notable defensive tackle this offseason could have to do with them having confidence in some returning players. Though Rob Leonard is new to the role of defensive coordinator, he has been coaching the team’s defensive line since 2023.

He knows the personnel well. One player who didn’t get many chances to make plays last season was 2025 draft pick Tonka Hemingway. He only saw snaps in nine games, but was still able to finish the year with 4.0 sacks.

Now, at 284 pounds, he’s not a nose tackle. Unless he’s gained weight, the Raiders aren’t going to ask him to clog the middle. That said, he could still be an impact player on the defensive line.