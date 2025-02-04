Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Named ‘Interesting Fit’ for $230 Million QB

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some big moves already this offseason. The team’s coaching staff is very impressive with the additions of head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly while retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Many believed the Raiders would head into 2025 with a rebuild in mind but it does seem like Carroll’s hiring means the team will look to compete quickly. There are good pieces on the roster but it’s going to be hard to win a lot of games without a good quarterback leading the offense.

Gardner Minshew will likely get cut and Aidan O’Connell is at best a high-end backup. The Raiders could look to the draft to address the need but this is considered a weak class. This could lead the team to see what veterans are available. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report floated the idea of Las Vegas trading for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“Kyler Murray would be an interesting fit,” Ballentine wrote in a Feb. 3 column. “It feels like the Cardinals have hit a ceiling with him at quarterback, and his contract would be tradeable this offseason. However, the Cardinals don’t have a successor in place, so the Raiders might have to give up a lot to convince the Cardinals to execute the move.”

Is Kyler Murray Worth Trading For?

Murray would without question be an upgrade at quarterback for the Raiders. He threw for 21 touchdowns this season and rushed for another five. However, those aren’t the type of numbers you want to see from a quarterback on a $230.5 million contract.

He’s being paid like a top-10 quarterback but hasn’t played like one. That said, he is only 27 and his talent is undeniable. Kelly has ample experience working with mobile quarterbacks and Murray could be a great fit in his system.

Also, Murray has often been compared to Russell Wilson due to his size and playing style. Carroll won a Super Bowl with Wilson and could see that potential in Murray. If the Raiders don’t like the quarterback options in the draft, they could do a lot worse than Murray as long as the price isn’t too high.

What Could Murray Cost in a Trade?

Murray may have been able to command multiple first-round picks in the past but the Cardinals likely aren’t looking at a massive haul if they trade him. The Raiders may not even want to give up the No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft for Murray. Perhaps a 2026 first-round pick could get it done or multiple second-round picks.

For Arizona, they may not want to consider that. If Murray can return to 2020 form when he threw 26 touchdowns and rushed for another 11, he would be far more valuable than he is now. His contract is going to make it difficult to trade him for a lot of assets and it runs through 2027 at least. The Cardinals may be better off giving Murray one more season.

If he plays well but Arizona still wants a fresh start at quarterback, he could be more valuable with fewer years left on his contract.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

