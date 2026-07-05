LaDainian Tomlinson Shares Strong Words for Ashton Jeanty

What Ashton Jeanty did at Boise State was one of the most impressive feats for a running back in college football history. The 2,601 yards he rushed for as a junior were only outdone by NFL legend Barry Sanders.

This led to him being a top-10 pick of the Las Vegas Raiders last year. Unfortunately, his rookie season was underwhelming, and he didn’t rush for over 1,000 yards. However, things should be quite different heading into Year 2.

Former Chargers running back and NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson knows a thing or two about coming to the NFL with massive expectations. While Tomlinson’s rookie year was looked at as a success due to him rushing for 1,236 yards, he actually only averaged 3.6 yards per carry, which was worse than the 3.7 yards per carry Jeanty had as a rookie.

Tomlinson really became one of the best running backs in the league during his second season. He’s expecting a massive leap from Jeanty in Year 2.

“I am huge on Ashton Jeanty,” Tomlinson said on the “Fantasy Points” podcast.

“I think [Jeanty] showed some qualities on a bad team that you see from top running backs,” Tomlinson continued. “I’m just going to tell you, his first year reminded me of mine. It was tough sledding. I think I averaged 3.7 or 3.8 yards per carry my rookie year. I’m absolutely targeting Ashton Jeanty [in fantasy football]. I’m planning on coming out of my [fantasy football] draft with Ashton. Let me just say that.”

Jeanty Talks Focus Going Into Second Season

Tomlinson spent his entire career hating the Raiders, so he has no reason to show any bias toward Jeanty. What he’s saying about the young running back should carry some weight.

Jeanty discussed what he’s been putting his focus on this offseason.

“Just focusing in more on the details,” Jeanty said, via Raiders.com, “what the defense is doing, how we’re blocking things, coverage, all that type of stuff. So, it’s definitely slowing down, and I think it’s also just repetition as well. The more you rep it, the more the game slows down.”

Could Dylan Laube Still Have a Role?

Jeanty and rookie fourth-round pick Mike Washington Jr. will get talked about the most this offseason, but it might be too early to sleep on Dylan Laube.

This is his third season, and he hasn’t made much of an impact yet outside of special teams. It remains to be seen how many snaps he’ll be able to get on offense, but he continues to impress on special teams.

“I think he’s done a great job throughout the OTAs,” special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said of Laube. “He’s another one that’s really, really sharp, gets the game and he knows the way he’s going to make it is by the more he can do, and he’s accentuated that all the way through camp. I really like him so far. … I think he’s going to be a good player for us.”

If Laube could become a dependable third-down back who makes plays in the passing game, he could have a long career.