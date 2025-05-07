Ex-Raider Speaks Out Against Former Team

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs went on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast recently to lament his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was extremely productive with the Raiders since getting drafted in the first round in

2019, with three 1,000-yard seasons. In 2022, he led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards.

As Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated points out, there wasn’t much stability during his tenure with the silver and black.

“During his time with the Raiders, played for four different coaches and general managers with the Raiders,” Geitheim writes. “Jon Gruden, interim coach Rich Bissacia, Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce served as head coaches, while general managers Mike Mayock, Dave Ziegler, interim GM Champ Kelly and Tom Telesco led the front office. The lack of continuity clearly affected him and his relationship with the franchise.

“Jacobs wanted to keep playing for the Raiders and was invested in the team. He built a house in the area and got involved in the local community, but he eventually couldn’t get past how disrespected he felt by the team.”

Jacob was very frustrated

The constant turmoil took a bit of a toll on the running back.

“It gets to a certain point you’re not going to keep disrespecting me,” Jacobs said. “… You’re bringing in these coaches every other year, new coaches, and now, these new coaches is telling me I didn’t already have three 1,000-yard seasons. You telling me I have to prove myself like I’m a rookie, you treating me like a rookie. You telling me I got to play in the Hall of Fame game. Then we start losing and then you feel like you need me and then you play me and I play good. Then afterwards you’re basically like, ‘Yeah you played good, but we’re going to franchise tag you.’”

“Jacobs did not specify who, but he noted there was a decision-maker within the Raiders at the time was talking about him too much behind his back and that talk kept getting back to him,” Geitham continues. “Jacobs did note that he “loves” Las Vegas owner Mark Davis, and that Davis was not an issue.”

Jacobs knew his value to the Raiders

“I was legitimately 65% of the offense that year and you telling me you will not pay the guy that did everything for the team,” Jacobs said. “How does that make sense? … It really hurt my heart because I tried to stay. I did everything in my power to stay.”

It’s very believable that Jacobs would want to stay put. People tend to forget that it’s not just going to a different team for more money or a better situation or whatever it is. Do you have to sell your house? Move the whole family? Put your kids in a new school? There is a lot to be said about being comfortable and not moving if you can avoid it.

If it was just a football decision, of course Jacobs is in a better place in Green Bay. A much better roster, a more stable organization and a better chance to win right now. That doesn’t mean he still can’t feel disrespected by the team that drafted him.