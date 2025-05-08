Experts Think Las Vegas Raiders New “QB” is “Unique” (Video)

Did the Las Vegas Raiders really draft a quarterback in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Well, sort of. The Raiders took Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott with the 213th-overall draft pick. But, is he really a quarterback in the NFL?

Look no further than the opinion of one unnamed general manager in the league. He called Mellott his “favorite player in the draft. Tommy Mellott is Julian Edelman,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders are looking at Mellott as a Swiss Army knife that could be a new toy for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly if he can carve out a spot. Even if he can’t get on the field on offense immediately, they can probably find some work for him on special teams early on.

Mellott flashed his athleticism and versatility at pre-draft workouts and several teams gushed about his unique upside. He’s 5′ 11″ with a 4.39 forty-yard dash and a 41″ vertical jump. While that doesn’t mean he’s good at football, they are tough measurables to ignore.

What they’re saying about Mellott

Let’s start with what Mellott has to say about Mellott. He seems to be well aware that he’s not walking into the NFL with the Raiders viewing him as a quarterback. Not at this point at least.

“My entire career in college, to be honest with you, has kind of been a do-it-all individual as well,” the Butte, Montana native said. “And so that’s what I’m going to be about when I get down to Las Vegas, is just a do-it-all kind of guy who’s going to obviously perfect his craft, whatever is expected of me, and do that and more.”

The Raiders college scouting director, Brandon Yeagan, tapped the breaks on saying Mellott is going to play this position or that position. They just like his rare skillset.

“I wouldn’t pigeonhole him right now,” Yeargan said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would say we view him as a receiver that’s going to have a lot of value in the kicking game, potentially as a returner, as a cover player, maybe play some quarterback, too. We’re looking (at him) really as an athlete/receiver, but he’s a unique guy.”

Mellott’s draft profile

It remains to be seen how exactly the Raiders will use Mellott at the pro level, but his athletic ability is undeniable.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com breaks Mellott down in his pre-draft profile:

There have been quarterback-to-receiver conversions in the NFL before and Mellott might be the next in line. He’s been a winner and an extremely productive dual-threat quarterback, but he doesn’t have the size or arm talent needed to continue at that position in the NFL. He’s shifty and fast, which could foreshadow a successful transition if he can prove himself as a route-runner and pass-catcher. Mellott’s impressive pro-day numbers and competitiveness could earn him an opportunity from a team looking for a player who could follow in the footsteps of Julian Edelman, who made the same position transition 16 years ago. Strengths: Good size/speed combo to make the transition from college QB to pro WR.

Showed great speed and explosiveness at his pro day.

Loose hips should allow for route-running success.

Gets to top speed quickly and can run away from defenders.

Has the ability to play in packaged sets as a gadget QB. Weaknesses: Will need time to learn a new position.

Average creativity with the ball in his hands.

Lacks touch throwing while on the move.

Doesn’t possess enough arm strength to drive the ball into windows.

Check out his college highlights: