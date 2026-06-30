Late-Round Steal Turning Heads at Raiders Minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders compete in the pass-happy AFC West. With Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, and even Bo Nix in Denver, the secondary becomes of utmost importance. With that, the team invested four draft picks in last spring’s draft on defensive backs. Playing in a passing division necessitates drastic measures. Ryan McFadden of ESPN details the possible ascension.

“Cornerback Hezekiah Masses. The fifth-round pick was one of four defensive backs taken by the Raiders in the draft. The overall depth at cornerback is fairly young, meaning Masses could play his way into having significant snaps early.”

Cal Berkeley’s own Hezekiah Masses is your newest Raiders Cornerback 6’1 185 pounds with 4.46 speed Great ball skills and physicality ☠️🏴‍☠️@HezekiahMasses welcome to the Nation https://t.co/lJ9BMpcxNM pic.twitter.com/vm9ACIqSt7 — ShifftttyyyQB1✞🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) April 25, 2026

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Masses, the former All-ACC standout from Cal, brings a six-foot-four-inch wingspan and decent speed to the field. The 175th-overall pick brings a low-risk, high-reward approach to the field. The Raiders have some flexibility with the rookie. As a result, anything he does is a bonus.

Youth Movement Invades the Desert

Outside of starter Eric Stokes, the rest of the Raiders’ cornerback room is quite the mystery. Darien Porter only allowed one touchdown last year, but should that be the main decider when choosing a starting corner? As mentioned, Masses is a longer corner that thrives in man coverage, pressing at the line, and negating separation.

New TDL just dropped with @MHolder95 with the film review vs the Cleveland Browns featuring: Darien Porter

Eric Stokes

Tre Tucker

Ashton Jeanty Check it out below pic.twitter.com/9XllxZ20kj — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) November 27, 2025

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From the Bay to Sin City

Production matters in helping shape a young player. Last year, at the University of California, Masses led the nation with 18 passes defended. Meaning, he displayed excellent ball skills, a trait many struggle to learn. Masses sets up in many, following traditional paths: hips low and hands firm, popping the wideout in the sternum and disrupting the route.

Long Odds

Make no mistake, Darien Porter still maintains the onside track. He has actual in-game reps and film against NFL competition that show he can play at this level. However, none of that matters with a new coach, new coordinators, and a new system. In essence, Masses and Porter are starting from scratch. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will veer away from Patrick Graham’s defense and install his own.

Rookie Competition

While most of the attention centers around Masses and Porter, fellow 2026 draft pick Jermod McCoy could figure into the plans. The only minus to McCoy’s game was an injury. He possesses the talent of a first-round pick. Yet, without the stigma and pressure of being a high pick, McCoy can just focus on the game.

“During minicamp, he alternated first-team reps with second-year corner Darien Porter. And at times, Masses’ ball skills and man-to-man coverage ability were on display. Expect him to be in the mix for the starting outside cornerback role, along with Porter and fellow rookie Jermod McCoy.”

#Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak told the media today that they drafted Cornerback Jermod McCoy for a reason and that reason was for him to play this season! McCoy was strategically limited in minicamp so that he could be ready for training camp. Here’s Coach Kubiak’s… pic.twitter.com/Oe9RkYlZPt — All Things Raiders (@AllThingsLVR) June 12, 2026

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As is the case with most rookies, the learning curve will continue to disadvantage them. In college, because they own more physical gifts, many players can coast on pure athleticism and rely on it to obscure flaws in their game. Now, technique and awareness matter just as much as speed and explosion. Can Masses continue to defy the odds and secure a starting spot?