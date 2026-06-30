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Late-Round Steal Turning Heads at Raiders Minicamp

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Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 22: The Las Vegas Raiders logo is shown on the field before the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Jaguars 19-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders compete in the pass-happy AFC West. With Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, and even Bo Nix in Denver, the secondary becomes of utmost importance. With that, the team invested four draft picks in last spring’s draft on defensive backs. Playing in a passing division necessitates drastic measures. Ryan McFadden of ESPN details the possible ascension.

“Cornerback Hezekiah Masses. The fifth-round pick was one of four defensive backs taken by the Raiders in the draft. The overall depth at cornerback is fairly young, meaning Masses could play his way into having significant snaps early.”

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Masses, the former All-ACC standout from Cal, brings a six-foot-four-inch wingspan and decent speed to the field. The 175th-overall pick brings a low-risk, high-reward approach to the field. The Raiders have some flexibility with the rookie. As a result, anything he does is a bonus.

Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp

GettyHENDERSON, NEVADA – JUNE 09: Hezekiah Masses #35 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Youth Movement Invades the Desert

Outside of starter Eric Stokes, the rest of the Raiders’ cornerback room is quite the mystery. Darien Porter only allowed one touchdown last year, but should that be the main decider when choosing a starting corner? As mentioned, Masses is a longer corner that thrives in man coverage, pressing at the line, and negating separation.

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From the Bay to Sin City

Production matters in helping shape a young player. Last year, at the University of California, Masses led the nation with 18 passes defended. Meaning, he displayed excellent ball skills, a trait many struggle to learn. Masses sets up in many, following traditional paths: hips low and hands firm, popping the wideout in the sternum and disrupting the route.

 

Long Odds

Make no mistake, Darien Porter still maintains the onside track. He has actual in-game reps and film against NFL competition that show he can play at this level. However, none of that matters with a new coach, new coordinators, and a new system. In essence, Masses and Porter are starting from scratch. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will veer away from Patrick Graham’s defense and install his own.

 

Rookie Competition

While most of the attention centers around Masses and Porter, fellow 2026 draft pick Jermod McCoy could figure into the plans. The only minus to McCoy’s game was an injury. He possesses the talent of a first-round pick. Yet, without the stigma and pressure of being a high pick, McCoy can just focus on the game.

“During minicamp, he alternated first-team reps with second-year corner Darien Porter. And at times, Masses’ ball skills and man-to-man coverage ability were on display. Expect him to be in the mix for the starting outside cornerback role, along with Porter and fellow rookie Jermod McCoy.”

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As is the case with most rookies, the learning curve will continue to disadvantage them. In college, because they own more physical gifts, many players can coast on pure athleticism and rely on it to obscure flaws in their game. Now, technique and awareness matter just as much as speed and explosion. Can Masses continue to defy the odds and secure a starting spot?

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Late-Round Steal Turning Heads at Raiders Minicamp

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