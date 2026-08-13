Raiders’ Latest Maxx Crosby Update Hints at Blockbuster Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone through a rollercoaster offseason with superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Even now, the final conclusion to the situation doesn’t seem to be in place.

Crosby entered the NFL offseason as a clear-cut trade candidate. It didn’t take long for the Raiders to agree to a deal that sent him to the Baltimore Ravens.

Just when it appeared that Crosby’s tenure in Las Vegas had come to an end, the Ravens opted to back out of the trade. They pivoted to keeping their first-round picks and signing star free agent pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Crosby returned to the Raiders.

While Crosby has been open about his love for the franchise, the trade rumors continue swirling. There are some who still believe that he could be moved.

A new update has been shared from an NFL insider about what Las Vegas could do with Crosby before the 2026 trade deadline.

Raiders’ New Maxx Crosby Update Hints at Potential Trade

On August 11, Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio said he would not be surprised to see Crosby still end up getting traded.

“Not necessarily before the season, but once the season starts, if the Raiders struggle. Because they’ve already stretched the rubber band to the point of trading him. And that was at a time when people were concerned about the health of his knee,” Florio said.

“He’s cleared. He’s back. Now, whether he’s got five more years in that knee is a different issue. But, if they aren’t playing well and they understand that Maxx Crosby isn’t going to be part of the long-term solution and they could get value for him.”

Florio then continued on to reveal his opinion that the Dallas Cowboys could emerge as a trade suitor for Crosby.

“I can see a team like the Cowboys. They’ve already talked about giving up future assets to improve their defense. And there was talk that they were thinking about making a play for Maxx Crosby back in March when the Ravens did. It would not surprise me if the Cowboys contend, the Raiders don’t, Crosby gets traded to Dallas.”

Maxx Crosby Is One of the NFL’s Most Underrated Stars

Throughout his NFL career, Crosby has consistently been one of the league’s most feared pass rushers. However, he has not seen his name mentioned among the stars like Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

Last season, the 28-year-old defensive end played in 15 games for Las Vegas. He racked up 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.

Crosby has played in 110 total games throughout his seven-year NFL career. He has compiled 439 total tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and 29 defended passes.

Keeping those numbers around could make sense for the Raiders. If the team finds success early on during the 2026 season, it would not be surprising to see Crosby remain in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, if the Raiders struggle to begin the year, the Crosby trade rumors are going to grow very loud leading up to the deadline.