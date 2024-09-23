Fans Plead With Raiders to Fire OC Luke Getsy

The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst loss of the young 2024 season at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Despite being heavy favorites in their home opener, the Raiders lost 36-22 and the game wasn’t as close as the score indicated as the team was down 33-7 in the fourth quarter.

While neither side of the ball was good for Las Vegas, the offense was particularly bad. The team rushed for 55 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry. Despite the ground game not working, the Raiders remained committed until things got out of hand. The playcalling from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was particularly questionable as the offense would frequently run the ball twice on first and second down for short yardage only to face a third and long.

Fans were not happy when the Raiders hired Getsy as he hadn’t been successful in the last two years in the same role as the Chicago Bears. After just three games, fans are ready to see him get fired.

Considering the Raiders do have strong playmakers on offense, some fans believe that Getsy is the reason why the team isn’t scoring points.

Luke Getsy is the problem it’s not hard to see. — Q (@RaidersAQ) September 22, 2024

Even some fans are wishing Bo Hardegree, who took over as offensive playcaller after Josh McDaniels was fired last season, was still calling plays.

Raiders Won’t Fire Luke Getsy Yet

Getsy is off to a very poor start calling plays for the Raiders. The team is scoring 19.3 points per game, which is worse than the 19.5 they averaged last season. The most concerning part of the offense is the run game. They are averaging 51.0 yards per game, which is last in the NFL. The 31st-ranked Cincinnati Bengals are averaging 72.0 rushing yards per game. Nobody is close to being as bad on the ground as the Raiders are.

Despite that, the team can’t realistically fire Getsy right now. It takes time for new offenses to develop and Gardner Minshew isn’t a good enough quarterback to overcome those growing pains. That said, Getsy’s leash won’t be too long. He wasn’t the Raiders’ first choice as offensive coordinator and many of the best options were taken by the time the team decided to hire one. If the offense is going to be this bad, head coach Antonio Pierce may pull the plug on Getsy eventually but he’ll likely give him at least half of the season to figure things out.

Who Could Replace Luke Getsy?

If the Raiders decide to move on from Getsy, they have no shortage of playcalling experience on the coaching staff. Offensive assistants Scott Turner, Joe Philbin, Edgar Bennett and Rich Scangarello all have playcalling experience.

That said, there’s a reason none of them are calling plays for an NFL team right now so Pierce may go with one of his younger assistants if Getsy gets let go. It seems unlikely the Raiders would move on from Getsy during the season. It’s going to be difficult to attract an offensive coordinator next offseason if the last one gets fired after a few rough games. Regardless, Getsy needs to fix this offense or he’ll almost certainly not be an offensive coordinator for an NFL team next season.