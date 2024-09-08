Raiders Sign Malcolm Koonce Replacement; Drop Major Update on Starting DE

The Las Vegas Raiders got some disappointing news with the revelation that defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered a knee injury at practice. He was ruled out for Week 1 and he’s going to miss more time.

The Raiders announced on September 7 that Koonce is headed to Injured Reserve.

This means that Koonce will be out for at least four weeks and possibly longer. It’s clearly not a small injury or else the Raiders would’ve kept things week-to-week. He was slated as one of the starting defensive ends so this is a big loss for the team.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reported on September 7 that sources say that it could be a season-ending injury. That’s highly disappointing for Koonce as he was entering a contract year. He had his best season in 2023 as he compiled 8.0 sacks. He was supposed to be a player to watch this season and likely was looking at a big payday next offseason if he replicated his success from last season.

If Koonce doesn’t play this season, the Raiders could look to bring him back on a one-year deal next season so he can try and recoup his value. It’s an all-around tough situation for Koonce and the Raiders and now it’s time for some other players to step up.

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Charles Snowden to the Active Roster

The Raiders received strong play from a number of defensive ends during the preseason so they had a natural replacement for Koonce on the practice squad. The team decided to sign Charles Snowden to the active roster.

Snowden spent some time with the Raiders last season but wasn’t active for any regular season games. He’s been in the NFL since 2021 when he was an undrafted free agent signing of the Chicago Bears. He’s only been able to get on the field for two NFL games. He did notch a sack for the Raiders in the preseason so he could provide some depth.

Snowden shouldn’t see many snaps, especially in Week 1. The Raiders also promoted cornerback Sam Webb to the active for Week 1.

Janarius Robinson Could Be in for Big Role

Many expect 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson to fill in for Koonce but there’s a chance the Raiders would prefer another player to take the majority of snaps. Janarius Robinson has impressed the team all offseason. The former fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings was on the Raiders’ practice squad for much of last season but did enough in training camp to earn an active roster spot.

He’s sad to see Koonce get hurt but is ready to step up.

“It’s always tough to see a brother, a teammate of yours, go down,” Robinson said, per Gutierrez. “But we all prepare every day and go into practice and meetings and prepare to be in that role, just in case something happens. And, unfortunately, this is what happened, and we’ve got to step in those shoes and fill that role of Malcolm and put on our best game for him.”

Robinson did notch a sack last season for the Raiders and is only 25. He could still have some potential and may be a capable replacement for Koonce if Wilson still isn’t ready to be an impact player.