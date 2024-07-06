2 Raiders DLs on Expiring Contracts Listed as Trade Candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders defense could be set for a very good 2024 and that’s thanks to a deep defensive line. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Maxx Crosby headline the group but there’s a lot of good depth.

Perhaps the third-best defensive lineman is Malcolm Koonce, who was second on the team with 8.0 sacks last season. However, he’s on an expiring contract and the Raiders also have former No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson waiting in the wings.

If the Raiders see progress from Wilson and don’t want to pay Koonce, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated the fourth-year defensive end as a trade candidate this season.

“The Raiders certainly aren’t offering up Crosby in a trade, and Koonce is entering the final year of his rookie deal,” Knox wrote in a July 1 column. “Without an extension or the franchise tag, there’s a chance Las Vegas will lose him in 2025 free agency anyway. If moving him now could help strengthen another position of need, the Raiders would have to at least consider it.

“And while losing Koonce would be a detriment to the defense, it could also help open up opportunities for 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Wilson didn’t have a massive impact as a rookie, but he did record 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures while playing just 44 percent of the defensive snaps.”

While Koonce was very good last season, he had 2.0 sacks combined in his first two seasons. It’s hard to imagine teams willing to give up much in a trade for him. If the Raiders want to move him, it will make more sense to let him play a few games and rack up some sacks so teams know that 2023 wasn’t a fluke.

Adam Butler Also Listed as Trade Candidate

Koonce wasn’t the only defensive lineman that Knox listed as a trade candidate. He also floated the idea that the team would trade defensive tackle Adam Butler.

“If another team finds itself desperate for help on the defensive interior, however, Butler could conceivably bring a strong return,” Knox wrote. “The 30-year-old has never been a full-time starter, but defensive tackles who can get after the quarterback will always be coveted in the NFL.

“Butler has shown that he can generate interior pressure. In six seasons with the Raiders, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, he has averaged just over 3.5 sacks per campaign.”

Butler didn’t start a single game last season so he’s more of a depth piece. With the addition of Wilkins, the Raiders will have even fewer snaps to hand out.

Why Sacrifice DL Depth?

While the Raiders could squeeze some value out of their defensive line depth, it doesn’t make much sense to trade anybody right now. Koonce could still be an emerging player. Wilson didn’t show enough as a rookie to warrant the Raiders moving on from a player who could potentially be a Pro Bowler.

Butler did have 5.0 sacks last season but he’s also 30. It’s unlikely the team would get anything more than a fifth-round pick for him. The only reason the Raiders would start selling off assets is due to a bad start to the season. At that point, it might be better to add some draft capital and set the team up better for the future.