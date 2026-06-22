Raiders Get Good News on Rookie Flying Under the Radar

There’s a lot of talk about how the Las Vegas Raiders need to add more wide receiver help before the start of the season. The group has some potential, but it’s filled with young players who haven’t proven much.

The team was expected to target a wide receiver early in the draft, but decided to wait until the sixth round to select Malik Benson. He wasn’t talked about much leading up to the draft, but he could be making a name for himself.

He has already started to impress coaches and reporters at OTAs. In fact, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden said he’s been the biggest surprise player on the Raiders so far.

“The Raiders drafted Benson in the sixth round with the belief that the former Oregon wideout could be a vertical threat who opens up the offense and makes explosive plays,” McFadden wrote. “He showcased that ability throughout OTAs and minicamp. He and quarterback Fernando Mendoza developed a strong connection during practices. Benson was Mendoza’s go-to target during team drills, especially in the middle of the field. The competition at wide receiver is pretty much wide open, meaning Benson has a chance to create a role for himself in Year 1 if his production continues during training camp.”

Raiders Seem to Always Have WR Who Dominates Practice

It’s going to be difficult for Raiders fans to get too excited about a late-round wide receiver who looks great in practice. It seems like almost every year the Raiders have a young wide receiver who looks like a star in practice, but doesn’t end up doing much.

Last year, Dont’e Thornton was the big talking point. In the past, it has been players like Keelan Doss, Chaz Schilens and many more. Now, that doesn’t mean Benson can’t be the one to finally break out.

It would be huge for the Raiders if a sixth-round pick became an impact player. He’s got great speed, so he can be a deep threat as a rookie. If he can prove to have strong hands and be a capable route runner, then he’ll have a chance to see a lot of targets.

Tre Tucker High on Benson

Benson hasn’t even practiced with pads on yet, so he still has a long way to go. That said, the early signs are very good. Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is very encouraged by what he has seen from Benson.

“He can run all day, he’s fast,” Tucker told reporters recently. “I’m very excited about him and his willingness to learn, take coaching. He’s going to be a great player.”

The Raiders have a ton of speed at wide receiver, so that could make things a bit more difficult for Benson. It’ll be harder to stick out in training camp when most of the wide receivers in the room can stretch the field. The fact that he’s already making an impression is a good sign, but things change when the pads are on. If he continues to impress, he’ll almost certainly keep a roster spot heading into the season.