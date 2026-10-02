Raiders Get Bad News on Possible WR Trade Target: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders might be rethinking this season. All offseason, the talk was that the team is in rebuilding mode and this year was all about development.

After a 3-0 start, the Raiders might be thinking about competing for a playoff spot. However, there are still holes on the roster.

Wide receiver remains a concern. Out of the Raiders’ top-four players in receiving yards, only one is actually a wide receiver. Plus, Jack Bech is on Injured Reserve with a broken forearm.

Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor are capable of making plays, but the Raiders may want to take a flyer on a player with No. 1 upside. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been talked about as a fit.

The former first-round pick appears to need a fresh start, but according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Cardinals aren’t actually considering trading him.

“The perception of Harrison from people around the league is that he isn’t a fit in an Arizona offense that prioritizes McBride as its top target, and that has led some teams to think he might be available,” Graziano wrote. “For their part, the Cardinals have given no indication that they are eager or even interested in trading Harrison. But if he’s still an afterthought in the offense a month from now, there are plenty of teams that would be interested in taking a shot on his talent and making him a bigger part of their offense.”

Could Cardinals Change Mind?

Considering the disappointing start to his career, the Cardinals likely aren’t getting more than a third-round pick for Harrison. At that point, it might be more worth it to stick it out.

Harrison was one of the most hyped wide receiver prospects to come out of college in recent years. He was nearly unguardable at Ohio State. This led to him being the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked with the Cardinals. Quarterback and coaching issues haven’t helped, but that also hasn’t stopped tight end Trey McBride from putting up huge receiving numbers. In this scenario, Harrison may just need a fresh start. He’s having a hard time holding onto the ball and just hasn’t been effective. That doesn’t mean there isn’t still talent there.

Do Raiders Need Another WR?

The Raiders aren’t desperate. Star tight end Brock Bowers is effectively a wide receiver. The Raiders are lining him up more out wide than they are as a traditional tight end.

That said, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to have a consistent threat at wide receiver. That would open things up for Bowers and the run game. It’s never wise to give up too much draft capital for a wide receiver. The Raiders learned that the hard way when they traded for Davante Adams.

The team might be better off waiting until the offseason to address the wide receiver need either in free agency or the draft. Unless the Raiders truly believe they can compete for a Super Bowl this season, it could make more sense to hold onto their draft picks for now.